Hops & Harvest Festival Returns to Merriweather Post Pavilion

Now in its fifth year, the Hops & Harvest Festival has quickly become a popular place to enjoy unlimited tastings of beer, wine and spirits while enjoying fresh local food and some of the area's best bands. Attendees will enjoy live entertainment by local favorites the Kelly Bell Band, DJ Chris Tharp and Miss Moon Rising. There will be scores of local breweries, wineries, distilleries, craft artisans and food vendors to explore, as well as a hammock lounge area and lawn games including Cornhole, Giant Jenga, Bear Pong and carnival style games.

The festival will take place from 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 2. There are three ticket options available for purchase: General Admission, Designated Driver and Youth. General Admission tickets include entry, souvenir cup, unlimited tastings, live entertainment and games. The Designated Driver and Youth options include entry, live entertainment and games. Children ages eight and under are free. Pre-sale General Admission tickets are available at a discounted rate through October 1.

The 23 acres of Symphony Woods will provide more than enough open-air space for festival-goers to feel safe while enjoying themselves. In real numbers, that is over 81,000 square yards of usable space. Divided by a max attendance of 5,000 people, that equals over 16 square yards per-person, or roughly 48.5 square feet per-person.

Organizers will continue to monitor public health updates and will publish final guidelines leading up to the event to ensure attendees can safely enjoy the festival. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available on site.

"We are beyond thrilled to bring the Hops & Harvest Festival back to Columbia, MD," said Hops & Harvest Festival Founder and CEO Chad D'Amore. "After a tough year, we can't wait to welcome people back to come together and celebrate the best that Maryland has to offer."

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit hopsandharvestfest.com.

About Hops & Harvest Festival

The Hops & Harvest Festival is an annual event in Columbia, MD. Now in its fifth year, the family-friendly festival encourages everyone in the Maryland area to come together to celebrate local artisans, vendors, breweries, distilleries and entertainment.

About CoFestCo LLC

CoFestCo LLC is a full-scale event production company based in Columbia, MD.

Contact: Chad D'Amore

Founder & CEO

Phone: 443-741-1008

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hops & Harvest Festival

Related Links

https://hopsandharvestfest.com

