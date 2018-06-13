Hops for Pops: Ibotta Honors Dads Across the U.S. With Free Beer for Father's Day

"Dads everywhere know the struggle of wandering aimlessly through the grocery aisles, trying to remember items on a list they said they didn't need," said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta. "For those moments – and during the countless other times of strength, tenderness, and support fathers provide their families – Ibotta says thank you and enjoy a cold one on us."

An analysis of more than 35 million receipts from nearly 800,000 Ibotta users found that dads are roaming the grocery store aisles more than ever. Over the last year, Ibotta's data shows that dads went to the store 8 percent more often than moms, 7 percent more often than non-dads, and buy 6 percent more items per trip compared to non-dads. This data comes on the heels of Ibotta's 2016 study that found millennial dads were increasing their number of grocery purchases by 62 percent and that men overall were making 5 percent more monthly trips to the grocery store since 2013.

Since 2016, Ibotta has seen a 21 percent increase in dads downloading the money-saving Ibotta app, while the number of millennial dads downloading the app increased by 35 percent. We wanted to give dad something we knew they would love and beer is it. Dads buy beer 66 percent more frequently than moms.

To cash in on the 24-hour "Hops for Pops" offer, anyone with a smartphone can download the app, select the rebate in the Restaurants and Bars category, then sit back and enjoy a free brew at their favorite restaurant or bar on Father's Day. To receive the $5 cash back in their Ibotta account, redeemers just upload a photo of the receipt directly through the app.

And with cash back offers on everything from barbecue supplies to Amazon subscriptions to movie tickets, Ibotta has plenty of deals in the app to make even non-imbibing dads happy this Father's Day.

About Ibotta

Headquartered in Denver, CO, free mobile shopping app Ibotta ("I bought a...") has delivered more than $370 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users on groceries, clothing, electronics, gifts, home and office supplies, restaurant dining, hotel rooms and more. Partnering with more than 1,300 leading brands and retailers, Ibotta offers cash back on purchases made both online and at brick and mortar stores through mobile-enabled redemptions. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has over 26 million downloads, and is one of the most frequently used shopping apps in the United States. Ibotta was also named one of Inc's Best Workplaces of 2017.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hops-for-pops-ibotta-honors-dads-across-the-us-with-free-beer-for-fathers-day-300665424.html

SOURCE Ibotta

Related Links

http://ibotta.com

