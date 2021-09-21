HopSkipDrive Releases RideIQ, Innovative All-in-One School Transportation Tool

RideIQ is more than a powerful, new solution; our technology will revitalize an industry in crisis. Tweet this

School transportation is in trouble; severe school bus driver shortages driving cause.

Student transportation is directly tied to student success, and the current student transportation system is at a breaking point. Severe bus driver shortages have plagued the school transportation industry for years but COVID has made this problem worse than ever, with 80% of districts reporting that shortages have forced them to change operations, reduce service and in some cases, delay the start of school.

But driver shortages aren't the only trends making student transportation more challenging. Trends towards open enrollment and school choice, as well as the increase in students with more individualized needs, put pressure on a fixed-route model.

In this landscape, current solutions aren't working, whether that be buses that remain empty due to school bus driver shortages or schools using taxis to support students with individualized transportation needs. Schools have had to delay start times or stagger bell times due to bus driver shortages, and some districts are even offering parents stipends to drive students themselves. With school buses sitting empty, walk boundaries have been expanded and students as young as five have been left to walk on major roads or through dangerous neighborhoods. In some cases, districts are turning to solutions like using the National Guard to drive students to school.

HopSkipDrive partners with school districts to fulfill transportation needs.

HopSkipDrive has partnered with school districts and government agencies for years. These organizations use our technology platform to arrange transportation for children ages six and up, matching students who need rides to HopSkipDrive's network of highly vetted CareDrivers. Our unique ability to flex CareDriver supply up or down as needed lets districts maximize coverage without needing to double up routes, change walk boundaries or eliminate service.

Cherise Rankin of the Larimer County Department of Human Services in Colorado says, "HopSkipDrive provides Larimer county children with safe rides when transportation is not accessible or safe. Children can maintain normal routines such as school, therapy and activities with HopSkipDrive."

HopSkipDrive RideIQ is a powerful new tool that allows students to get where they need to go.

RideIQ enables districts to directly manage their transportation needs in one platform, with full customization of their operations at the click of a button. From school of choice transportation to IEPs to real-world internships, school transportation staff can ensure students — from the one to the many — get where they need to go.

In addition, RideIQ offers permission-based access and visibility to all users on a child's account. Whether through SMS, the mobile app or RideIQ, parents or caregivers, riders and school transportation staff have the visibility and control they need, cutting down on layers of manual communication and providing greater peace of mind to parents and caregivers.

Salliejo Evers of Spokane Public Schools in Washington says, "We love that HopSkipDrive utilizes technology to communicate simultaneously with families and with Spokane Public Schools Transportation so that we know exactly where students are in the ride process at all times. With HopSkipDrive, student safety is a priority! The technology provides for accurate and timely communication, which we love."

HopSkipDrive is also introducing CareDriver OnDemand, a new solution that helps schools meet urgent transportation needs by providing immediate access to our CareDriver network. Districts are finding it especially helpful with on-demand needs in cases of COVID exposure or if children need to go home sick.

RideIQ solves for school bus driver shortages.

One of the most powerful features of RideIQ is its proprietary route optimization technology. Utilizing data science and operational expertise, RideIQ dynamically identifies the best rider and route combinations to minimize costs and maximize utilization. This allows districts to reserve school bus drivers for their busiest routes while still offering transportation to students through HopSkipDrive rides. In fact, HopSkipDrive has been proven to be a cost-effective, environmentally friendly alternative when a school bus has 12 students or fewer.

To learn more about HopSkipDrive RideIQ, visit www.hopskipdrive.com/solutions .

About HopSkipDrive

Designed by protective moms and driven by caregivers, HopSkipDrive is the innovative, safe and dependable youth transportation solution for schools, districts, government agencies and families. HopSkipDrive's advanced technology platform and industry-leading operational expertise provide school districts with safety, flexibility and visibility while helping to create opportunity for all through mobility.

HopSkipDrive currently operates in 16 major markets across nine states and Washington D.C., and has contracts with 300+ school districts and county government agencies. HopSkipDrive CareDrivers have safely driven over 20M+ miles with 1.4M+ riders.

Learn more at www.hopskipdrive.com .

