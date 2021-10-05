Horace Jones Named President of CyberPoint

BALTIMORE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberPoint International announced today that Horace Jones, Jr. assumed the role of President of CyberPoint. Jones, with over 20 years of experience as a business executive in information systems, systems engineering, cyber security, and telecommunications, brings a wealth of leadership experience, commitment and energy to the position.

In his previous role as the Senior Program Director at CyberPoint, Jones managed Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence business programs and led business development. He has a proven track record of success in fueling business growth based on ethics, vision, strategy, team building, customer relationship and mission execution.

Horace Jones has worked at all levels and led business units in small and large, service and technology, companies across both commercial and federal markets. He has supported customers providing technical expertise in Cloud Computing, Visualization, Computer Network Operations, Enterprise IT, Information Operations, Satellite Communications, and Signal Intelligence. Jones holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an MS in Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

"I couldn't be more pleased to accept the position of President to this well-established company that consists of so many talented individuals," says Jones. "My goal in leading CyberPoint is to build on the achievements of the past 12 years and continue to expand our impact."

"It was immediately evident to me that Horace's experience, abilities, and business acumen would align very well with our goals for CyberPoint," says Karl Gumtow, CEO of CyberPoint. "As we look to the future, we're confident that Horace is the right person to lead CyberPoint and carry on our commitment to providing the highest level of service and support to our customers."

Horace assumed the role of President on October 1, 2021.

About CyberPoint

CyberPoint provides mission-critical, cybersecurity engineering services & software products to federal agencies and commercial enterprises, including threat analysis & digital forensics, risk assessment & planning, offensive cyber services, and AI / ML cyber solution development. CyberPoint works to create a future where individuals and organizations from across the globe can operate safely and securely in cyberspace and benefit from the technological innovations that increasingly connect our world. CyberPoint discovers the threats and vulnerabilities that expose data, systems, and infrastructure to compromise, quantifies risks, and designs defenses that provide critical protection. Learn more: www.cyberpoint.com.

