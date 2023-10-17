HORACIO FACCA JOINS ORIGIN MERCHANT PARTNERS TO LEAD U.S TECHNOLOGY PRACTICE

News provided by

Origin Merchant Partners

17 Oct, 2023, 08:04 ET

Another seasoned investor banker with global experience joins Origin 

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Origin Merchant Partners ("Origin"), an independent North American investment bank, is pleased to announce that Horacio Facca has joined the firm as Managing Director. Based in Boston, Mr. Facca will build on the success of Origin's technology practice, with a focus on the U.S. and select international markets. Drawing on his 20+ years of global experience in the technology sector, Mr. Facca adds immediate breadth and expertise to the firm's U.S. business, which has expanded over the past year following Origin's acquisition of Chicago-based InterOcean Advisors.

Mr. Facca joins Origin from Capstone Partners (now Huntington Bancshares –NASDAQ: HBAN) where he built an extensive network of domestic and international client relationships, and originated and led capital advisory and M&A transactions with a particular focus on the technology sector. Previously, Mr. Facca was the Founding Managing Partner at Venture Marketeers, a well-known Silicon Valley advisory practice. On the operating side, Mr. Facca served as VP of Marketing and Business Development at C-COR (now CommScope –NASDAQ: COMM), one of the world's leading global suppliers of advanced IP-based networks.

"It is exciting to bring another top professional like Horacio Facca to the Origin team," said Jim Osler. "We have known Horacio for nearly a decade, and his client-first approach, industry knowledge, global network and extensive deal experience further enrich the services we bring to our clients."

"With over 45 successful technology transactions completed to date, the technology sector has been a key focus for Origin, and we are excited to expand our capabilities in the U.S. market," said Mario Di Pietro, Managing Director and Canadian technology practice lead. "Mr. Facca has a wealth of expertise across the technology sector, including fintech and enterprise SaaS, which will be instrumental in building out a North American technology M&A Advisory platform."

"I am thrilled to join Origin's team as Managing Director," said Mr. Facca. "Origin has developed a unique expertise in helping founders, corporates and business owners achieve their strategic goals, supporting them in their acquisition, financing and succession transition strategies. The firm's Canadian technology practice serves as an outstanding example, and I am excited to build on this success both in the U.S. and international markets."

About Origin Merchant Partners

ORIGIN MERCHANT PARTNERS is an independent North American investment bank that brings innovative thinking and extensive experience to every transaction. With offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Chicago, the firm provides mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and finance advisory services delivered by a team of more than 50 professionals. Origin's 20 Managing Directors each bring more than 20 years of investment banking and/or financial sector experience, with expertise across a broad range of industries. Since inception in 2011, Origin's investment banking team has completed more than 250 transactions with an aggregate deal value exceeding $11 billion. For more information, please visit www.originmerchant.com.

SOURCE Origin Merchant Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.