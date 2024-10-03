Horatio Accelerates Growth and Footprint in Latin America with Newly-Expanded Office in Santo Domingo

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , the modern outsourcing company that is disrupting the way companies work through cutting-edge CX services and transforming overall business efficiency, unveiled its newly expanded office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The innovative space at Metro Plaza now accommodates 600 additional team members, bringing Horatio's total employee count to nearly 3,000.

This milestone marks Horatio's commitment to positioning Latin America as a key hub for customer service and expanded outsourcing services like content moderation and trust and safety.

Research has proven that improving the customer experience is closely tied to revenue growth for businesses in all industries. Horatio's growing presence and unique, bespoke approach to CX which melds cutting-edge technology and hands on agent support, is poised to help enrich industries such as SaaS, EdTech and Banking and Financial services, among other sectors.

"By hiring locally, we create jobs while ensuring our team resonates with customer needs, fostering ownership and pride," said Alex Ross, Horatio Co-Founder and COO.

The newly expanded office includes five client wings designed with a flexible, open environment, a modern training center, and an array of employee benefits such as a bilingual daycare, gym, yoga room, and outdoor terrace for mental well-being.

"Each space at Metro Plaza was designed to redefine what a call center looks like, ensuring communal areas remain calm and support creative thinking. We wanted our team, especially those with sensory needs, to feel the space exceeded any previous work environment," added Jose Herrera, Horatio Co-Founder and CEO.

Founded in 2018 by Columbia Business School classmates CEO Jose Herrera , COO Alex Ross , and CFO Jared Karson , Horatio continues to expand its Latin American footprint with a new office in Bogota, Colombia.

To watch Horatio's latest campaign please visit their YouTube page and for more information about Horatio please visit hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio @HireHoratiord.

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage outsourcing services and CX as a revenue generator through personalized support. As seen on Forbes, and Bloomberg , Horatio was named #354 on the 2024's Inc 5000 list for the second consecutive year. Headquartered in New York City, Horatio has offshore offices in Bogota, Colombia, and Santo Domingo and Santiago, Dominican Republic. Learn more at hirehoratio.com .

Contact

Carly Wienner

[email protected]

SOURCE Horatio