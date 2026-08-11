Horatio Celebrates Seven Years of Growth as a Nine-Figure Annual Recurring Revenue Business

After seven years of profitable growth, the bootstrapped company now operates at nine figures in annual recurring revenue.

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio, a global leader in AI-enabled business solutions and tech-powered talent, today marked seven years in business as a bootstrapped company operating at over nine figures in annual recurring revenue. Operating at this scale without outside capital places Horatio among less than 1% of companies that have achieved profitable recurring revenue through bootstrapped growth.

Founded in 2018 by Jose Herrera, Alex Ross, and Jared Karson, Horatio has grown from a startup focused on customer support into a global operation serving more than 125 clients across healthcare, fintech, ecommerce, and other high-growth industries. Today, the company operates at over nine figures in annual recurring revenue—all without raising outside capital.

"What started as a vision to build a better workplace and a better customer experience partner has grown beyond anything we could have imagined," said Jose Herrera, CEO and Co-Founder of Horatio. "Reaching this milestone is a testament to our team, our clients, and our beliefs that customer experience can be a strategic driver of business growth when powered by exceptional people and the right technology."

Over the past seven years, Horatio has expanded its footprint across the United States and Latin America, with operations in the Dominican Republic, Colombia, and Honduras. The company now employs more than 3,500 team members globally and continues to scale at 40% year-over-year, with 77% of customers expanding their team size and scope with the brand.

Recent milestones include:

Operating as a nine-figure annual recurring revenue business without outside capital

Growing to more than 3,500 employees across the U.S. and Latin America

Nearly doubling its workforce in 2024 to meet growing demand from ecommerce and technology companies

Launching HoratioHX, the company's healthcare-focused division, to support patient engagement, revenue cycle management, and healthcare operations

Opening operations in Honduras, further strengthening Horatio's nearshore delivery network and access to top bilingual talent across Latin America

3 out of 4 customers expand their team size and scope after partnering with Horatio

"What we're most proud of isn't just winning customers—it's earning their trust over time. Today, 77% of our customers expand after their first engagement, which we believe is the strongest validation of our model," said Herrera. "When we launched Horatio, we set out to challenge the perception of what outsourcing could be. The future of customer experience isn't about replacing people with technology, it's about combining exceptional talent with AI and operational excellence to deliver better outcomes at scale."

As the company looks ahead, Horatio plans to continue its AI capabilities, consulting services, and regulated-industry expertise while deepening partnerships across healthcare, fintech, and ecommerce. For more information, visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio.

About Horatio

Horatio is a global leader in AI-enabled business solutions and tech-powered talent. The company combines AI-enabled business solutions with world-class global talent to help companies scale faster across customer experience, trust and safety, back-office operations, and other business-critical functions. Founded in 2018, Horatio partners with many of the world's fastest-growing startups and enterprises, helping them build more efficient operations, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and unlock growth. With headquarters in New York City and Miami and operations across the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and Colombia, Horatio is committed to innovation, talent development, and creating economic opportunity throughout the Americas. Horatio is ISO/IEC 27001 certified, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of information security and data protection for clients operating in highly regulated industries, including healthcare and fintech.

Media contact: Mercedes Lovato at [email protected]

SOURCE Horatio