Horatio Expands To Honduras Doubling Down on Nearshore Growth and Premium CX Delivery

MIAMI, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio, the modern outsourcing company reshaping CX and the BPO industry, today announced its expansion to San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The move marks the company's next phase of nearshore growth, reinforcing its commitment to high-quality, compliant operations for global partners and investment in one of Latin America's strongest bilingual talent markets.

The Honduras hub builds on Horatio's growth in the Dominican Republic and Colombia and supports increasing client demand while maintaining the company's premium, in-office delivery model. The San Pedro Sula office will have capacity for approximately 500 seats.

"As our clients' needs evolve, we are doubling down on nearshore growth with a focus on quality, compliance, and scalable operations," said Jose Herrera, Horatio CEO and Co-Founder. "Honduras presents a tremendous opportunity to expand our footprint while delivering the high-performance, human-centered operations our partners depend on," added Jared Karson, Horatio CFO and Co-Founder.

San Pedro Sula offers a deep bilingual talent pool with strong English proficiency and cultural alignment with North American markets. Horatio plans to hire 20 to 60 employees initially, with long-term growth aligned to full site capacity.

The new hub will support customer experience, trust and safety, and back-office operations across healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, and consumer services. The expansion also strengthens HoratioHX, the company's healthcare vertical, with additional support for patient engagement, scheduling, and revenue cycle management.

Proximity to the United States, including direct access to Miami and Texas, enables faster onboarding, real-time collaboration, and seamless program scaling for clients. Horatio's continued investment in secure, in-office delivery environments enhances operational performance, data security, and regulatory compliance.

As Horatio expands, the company remains focused on elevating customer experience while creating economic opportunity and professional growth. For more information, visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio.

About Horatio

Horatio is the trusted partner in customer service, back office, and business process optimization for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises. Horatio is ISO/IEC 27001 certified, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of information security for fintech and healthtech partners entrusted with sensitive data. The certification validates that Horatio's people, processes, and systems are designed to protect data, privacy, and trust. Horatio ranked #18 on Inc. Magazine's list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast Region in 2024 and #1 in its sector on Mercado Media Network's Best Places to Work. With offices in Miami, Santo Domingo, Honduras, and Bogotá, Horatio is committed to innovation, employee well-being, and regional growth.

Media contact: Bailey McMahon, [email protected]

SOURCE Horatio