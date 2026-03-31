Inc. Names Horatio No. 74 on Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast

MIAMI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Horatio, the modern outsourcing company redefining customer experience and operations, has been ranked No. 74 on its 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list.

This marks Horatio's first appearance in the Southeast region following the expansion of its office footprint, and its fourth consecutive year of recognition across Inc. regional rankings.

"We are proud to be recognized in a new region as we continue to scale," said Jose Herrera, CEO and Co-Founder of Horatio. "Our growth is rooted in a simple belief that great customer experience starts with great people. As we expand our footprint across the Southeast and Latin America, we are doubling down on building world class teams, investing in technology, and delivering real operational impact for our partners."

Between 2022 and 2024, the 182 companies on this year's list achieved a median growth rate of 89 percent. By 2024, they had collectively added more than 12,000 jobs and $3.4 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they did not just persevere. They innovated, adapted, and thrived," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Founded in 2018 by Jose Herrera, Jared Karson and Alex Ross – Horatio partners with high-growth companies across e-commerce, fintech, healthcare, and technology to deliver customer experience and operational support powered by a blend of human talent and AI-enabled systems. With more than 3,000 employees across the U.S. and Latin America, the company continues to expand its global footprint, including new investments across the Southeast and upcoming market launches. Horatio's employee-first model, combined with its focus on operational excellence, has positioned the company as a leader in modern outsourcing and a trusted partner for scaling brands.

This latest recognition builds on a strong run of national and industry accolades, including a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, recognition as an Inc. Power Partner for the fourth consecutive year, and multiple regional rankings across the Northeast.

As Horatio continues to expand, the company remains focused on setting new benchmarks in customer experience while creating economic opportunities and professional growth across the region. For more information on Horatio, visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio.

About Horatio

Horatio is the trusted partner in customer service, back office, and business process optimization for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises. Horatio is ISO/IEC 27001 certified, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of information security for fintech and healthtech partners entrusted with sensitive data. The certification validates that Horatio's people, processes, and systems are designed to protect data, privacy, and trust. Horatio ranked #18 on Inc. Magazine's list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast Region in 2024 and #1 in its sector on Mercado Media Network's Best Places to Work. With offices in Miami, Santo Domingo, Honduras, and Bogotá, Horatio is committed to innovation, employee well-being, and regional growth.

Media contact: Bailey McMahon at [email protected]

SOURCE Horatio