Horatio Earns a Top 35% Ranking on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Marking Its Fourth Consecutive Year on the List

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio, a global leader in AI-enabled business solutions and tech-powered talent, today announced it has been named No. 1,745 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the nation's most successful independent businesses based on revenue growth over the past three years. Past Inc. 5000 honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Patagonia, Oracle, and many other industry-leading companies.

This marks Horatio's fourth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000, underscoring the company's sustained growth and continued expansion since its founding in 2018.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the exceptional work our team delivers every day," said Jose Herrera, CEO and Co-Founder of Horatio. "At Horatio, we're building the future of business services by combining AI-enabled solutions with world-class global talent. As companies rethink how they scale in the age of AI, we're proud to be the partner helping them grow faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

Co-founded in 2018 by Columbia Business School classmates Jose Herrera, Alex Ross, and Jared Karson, Horatio is a global leader in AI-enabled business solutions and tech-powered talent. Headquartered in New York City and Miami, with operations in the Dominican Republic and Colombia, Horatio partners with many of the world's fastest-growing companies across healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, hospitality, and other technology-driven industries while continuing to invest in talent and regional economic growth.

For more information please visit hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratioRD.

About Horatio

Horatio is a global leader in AI-enabled business solutions and tech-powered talent. The company combines AI-enabled business solutions with world-class global talent to help companies scale faster across customer experience, trust and safety, back-office operations, and other business-critical functions. Founded in 2018, Horatio partners with many of the world's fastest-growing startups and enterprises, helping them build more efficient operations, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and unlock growth. Horatio is ISO/IEC 27001 certified, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of information security and data protection for clients operating in highly regulated industries, including healthcare and fintech.

Media contact: Mercedes Lovato, [email protected]

SOURCE Horatio