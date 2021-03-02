Horatio Partners advises Junglee Games on a strategic investment from Flutter

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutter Entertainment plc, a global sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider whose brands include Paddy Power, Betfair, Pokerstars, Sky Bet, Sportsbet, FOX Bet, FanDuel, TVG, and Adjarabet made a strategic majority investment in Junglee Games Inc., a fast growing skill games company whose brands include Junglee Rummy, Eatme.io, Junglee Teen Patti, and Howzat.

Horatio Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Junglee Games and Michelman & Robinson LLP acted as legal counsel. Arthur Cox LLP acted as legal counsel to Flutter.

SOURCE Horatio Partners

Related Links

https://horatiopartners.com/

