Horatio Partners advises Knowcross on its strategic acquisition by Riverside-backed UniFocus

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowcross is a global leader in hotel operations optimization software. Its platform includes a suite of pioneering applications, including KNOW Service, KNOW Housekeeping, KNOW Glitch, KNOW Inspection, KNOW Tenant, and KNOW Maintenance. All Knowcross solutions support multiple languages, can be fully customized, and seamlessly interface to the leading PMS systems, in-room control systems, staff safety devices, messaging gateways, and fire alarm systems.

"This combination should excite all stakeholders, especially hoteliers who are facing unprecedented, daunting, and seemingly enduring challenges, particularly in labor," said Sundeep Chanana of Horatio Partners. "Good things always happen for the entire hotel industry whenever you combine best of breed platforms and thought leading management teams, which is what happened here. Riverside's capital commitments and long-term bull thesis should enable Knowcross, already the unequivocal product leader in the space, to accelerate technological innovation and product launches aimed at boosting productivity gains and non-room revenues."

Horatio Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Knowcross while Stephenson Harwood and IndusLaw acted as legal counsel. Jones Day and SAM & Co acted as legal counsel to Riverside.

