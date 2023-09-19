HoReCa Market to grow by USD 349.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Chick fil A Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc. and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HoReCa market is estimated to grow by USD 349.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.41%. The HoReCa market is fragmented, owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies in the market are Chick fil A Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corp., Inspire Brands Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, ITC Ltd., Jack in the Box Inc., Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., Marriott International Inc., McDonald Corp., Papa Johns International Inc., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Wendys Co., Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HoReCa Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Chick fil A Inc. - The company offers a chain of restaurants such as Chick-fil-A.

Dominos Pizza Inc. - The company offers a chain of restaurants such as Domino's.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. - The company offers a chain of hotels such as Conrad Hotels, Curio, and Motto.

For details on companies and their offerings

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Given factors like the rising population and rapid urbanization, disposable income has increased significantly in APAC. This causes consumer preferences to change. Furthermore, one of the major factors of HoReCa market growth in APAC is the increasing number of international tourists visiting the region. Moreover, countries such as Thailand, Japan, and China are seeing an increase in the number of tourists, increasing the demand for hospitality services. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the HoReCa market in APAC during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Increasing demand for healthier food options and accommodations

Increasing demand for healthier food options and accommodations Key Trend - Integration of technology in the HoReCa sector

- Integration of technology in the HoReCa sector Major Challenges - Limited skilled labor and staff

Market Segmentation

By Type, the single outlet segment is significant during the forecast period.

HoReCa Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.41% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Service Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

