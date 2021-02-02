HORIBA acquires MedTest Dx and Pointe Scientific to expand laboratory Chemistry offerings

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HORIBA, Ltd. (Headquarters in Kyoto, Japan, referred to as HORIBA) and HORIBA Instruments (Headquarters in Irvine, California) announced today that it has acquired MedTest Holdings, Inc. (Headquarters in Canton, MI, USA, composed of MedTest Dx, Inc., Pointe Scientific, Inc., Clinitox Diagnostix, Inc., and Medical Laboratory Solutions, Inc.).

The acquisition will combine the complimentary innovative technology offerings of the HORIBA Medical segment (referred to as HORIBA Medical) with MedTest Dx technology, Clinitox, and Pointe Scientific's R&D and manufacturing capabilities, with particular expertise in FDA 510K and CLIA clearances, to address the multidisciplinary requirements of IVD1 testing customers.

"Our long term vision and continuous investments coupled with our outstanding employees have resulted in pursuing innovative Chemistry and Immunochemistry technology solutions. I am extremely pleased that this long term vision has resulted in acquiring MedTest," said Mr. Atsushi Horiba, Chairman & Group CEO of HORIBA, Ltd.

"This acquisition provides HORIBA Medical the opportunity to address the IVD market's multidisciplinary requirements along with the complimentary innovative technology of Pointe Scientific and MedTest's high quality Chemistry solutions. HORIBA Medical will continue offering innovative technology solutions through its Yumizen2 brand and current distribution channels," said HORIBA Medical segment leader Dr. Jai Hakhu, Chairman and CEO of HORIBA Instruments Incorporated and President of HORIBA ABX SAS in France.

HORIBA Medical will continue investing in innovative technologies for future IVD requirements.

Remarks

1 IVD (In-vitro Diagnostics): The laboratory analysis of body substances (e.g., blood, saliva, stool, or urine) for specific analyses indicative of disease.

2 Yumizen brand: Please refer to the web site. http://www.horiba.com/us/en/medical/yumizen/

About HORIBA Medical

HORIBA Medical provides an extensive and complete line of hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers (including reagents) for use in In-vitro Diagnostics. Proven quality and trustworthy performance have established widespread confidence in the HORIBA Medical brand. Today, more than 30,000 laboratories are using HORIBA Medical's solutions around the world.

About MedTest Dx

MedTest Dx is a world Leader in chemistry reagents manufacturing and diagnostic solutions for decentralized clinical testing, providing a combination of screening instruments and reagent manufacturing in medical technologies, with a wide portfolio of products for IVD testing laboratories.

