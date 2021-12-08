Horizen Partners With Crypto-Ecosystem Growth Fund MEXC Pioneer On The Heels of Zendoo Mainnet Launch

The partnership with MEXC Pioneer will boost the development of Web3 and DeFi projects within Horizen's ecosystem. Tweet this

MEXC Pioneer will support the growth of Horizen's ecosystem through an eco-fund for building dApps and projects on Horizen's ecosystem and performing hackathons.

"The Horizen team has built its Zendoo network to focus is on scalable data privacy. Horizen is the perfect example of why we launched MEXC Pioneer," said Katherine Deng Founder of MEXC Pioneer and VP of MEXC Global "We are excited to combine our expertise to make Horizen the success it deserves to be."

With Zendoo , Horizen's cross-chain protocol, developers can custom build their own highly scalable and secure private or public blockchains. Zendoo supports as many as 10,000 blockchains while handling up to 10 million transactions per second.

"We are excited to be recognized by MEXC Pioneer as the next emerging blockchain ecosystem. We believe our focus on cutting-edge privacy technologies, coupled with our highly scalable ecosystem puts us in a separate league," stated Horizen co-founder, Rob Viglione. "Their support accelerates our path towards revolutionizing emerging sectors."

About Horizen

Horizen is the zero-knowledge-enabled network of blockchains powered by the largest node system. Launched in 2017, Horizen offers the best-in-class tools for developers to custom-build blockchains with a level of flexibility unmatched by others. Developers can fully customize blockchains, including consensus type, speed, privacy, and crypto-economies. Horizen.io

About MEXC Global

MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform with over 7 million users, which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading, and staking services. The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries. MEXC Pioneer

