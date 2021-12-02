Horizen Releases Zero-Knowledge Enabled Cross-Chain Protocol, Zendoo, To Mainnet

Zendoo enables developers to custom-build public or private blockchains with unmet scalability and flexibility. Tweet this

While blockchains have onboarded millions of users, their growth has come at the cost of security and decentralization . With every batch of new wallet addresses comes an increasingly greater risk of nodes going offline, smart contracts becoming exploited, or gas fees skyrocketing to unsuitable levels for users.

These challenges represent the growing pains of mass adoption, which can be remedied by a network of blockchains that emphasizes decentralization and privacy freedom as a core feature while enabling scalability through independent yet interconnected blockchains.

"Zendoo pushes the boundaries of what is possible for decentralized networks by introducing new levels of flexibility and scalability not yet seen in our industry," said Rob Viglione, Co-founder & Team Lead of Horizen. "Our long-term focus on creating the most decentralized and privacy-preserving system will pay off massively as the traditional economy begins to catch up to the benefits of blockchain technology."

Zendoo redefines what it means to achieve blockchain scalability and decentralization. Developers can choose consensus, privacy, speed, and customize crypto-economies to build blockchains that solve today's real-world challenges with the flexibility to capture tomorrow's opportunities. Zendoo-based blockchains can leverage the following benefits in their design:

Permissionless and decentralized

Fully customizable with configurable crypto-economy

Auditable with zk-SNARK privacy features

Horizen's all-in-one Blaze SDK will be released days after Zendoo's mainnet release. In 2022, Horizen will release both their permissionless Latus SDK, for fully decentralized blockchains, and an EVM integration for Ethereum smart contract compatibility.

Projects that are building solutions on Horizen include Celsius , Dash , IOTA , and GameStation .

About Horizen

Horizen is the zero-knowledge network of blockchains powered by the largest node system. Horizen offers best-in-class tools for developers to custom-build private or public blockchains with flexibility unmatched by others. Developers can customize their blockchains, including consensus type, speed, privacy, and crypto-economies. Blockchains built on Horizen produce massive throughput without compromising decentralization. Visit horizen.io .

