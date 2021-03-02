Horizon Acquires Infinity Fiber, LLC

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon has acquired Infinity Fiber, LLC , anchoring the continued expansion strategy into Indiana. The acquisition provides connectivity to multiple data centers in Indiana and augments Horizon's existing fiber infrastructure in downtown Indianapolis and Bloomington, Indiana.

Infinity Fiber's long-haul network adds about 450 route miles to Horizon's existing 4,500 miles of fiber. Horizon can now offer connectivity on a unique fiber route from Chicago's 350 E. Cermak data center to South Bend, Indiana and Indianapolis, which will tie back to Horizon's fiber backbone in Columbus, Ohio.

"Horizon is excited about acquiring Infinity Fiber to further cement our market expansion plan for Indiana," said Jim Capuano, Chief Executive Officer for Horizon. "The Infinity network complements our existing fiber assets in the Indianapolis market, while also providing native connectivity to the region's data centers. The combined network assets accelerate our plans for Indiana significantly. Our aggressive strategy for expansion and innovation is what has made us a premier fiber-optic broadband partner, and we continue to take the next steps to grow our high-quality, highly reliable services across the Midwest."

Horizon will be offering speeds up to 400 Gbps, and soon, 800 Gbps across its entire network, including connectivity to Chicago and data centers in between, for carrier and enterprise customers, along with fiber connectivity in and around buildings throughout downtown Indianapolis.

"This unique asset is a game changer for our presence in Indiana," commented Glenn Lytle, Chief Revenue Officer for Horizon. "We'll be able to better serve our wholesale and carrier partners with a unique fiber route from Columbus, Ohio through Indianapolis to Chicago, as well as offer downtown Indianapolis enterprise customers direct cloud connectivity, Internet, Ethernet, and Hosted Voice products over our first-class fiber network."

The acquisition has closed, and Horizon anticipates the network to be ready for services by Q2 2021. Partners looking to inquire about the network or services available are encouraged to visit HorizonConnects.com or email [email protected] .

ABOUT HORIZON

Horizon is a facilities-based, fiber-optic broadband service provider based in Ohio with expanding services across the Midwest. Operating 5,000 route miles of fiber, Horizon provides high-quality connectivity solutions for small to large enterprise and wholesale carrier customers, where high-reliability and high availability are critical.

The extensive network offers high speed Ethernet, Dedicated Internet Access, Hosted Voice and UCaaS, dark fiber, wavelength, and data center connectivity services. Horizon partners with carriers, government, healthcare, education, and enterprise businesses offering flexible and customizable fiber network solutions with a remarkable commitment to customer care and cutting-edge fiber-optic technology. For more information, visit horizonconnects.com .

ABOUT NOVACAP

Founded in 1981, Novacap is a leading Canadian private equity firm with $2.6 billion of assets under management. The firm's unique investment approach, based on deep operational expertise and an active partnership with entrepreneurs, has helped accelerate growth and create long-term value for its numerous investee companies. With an experienced management team and substantial financial resources, Novacap is well positioned to continue building world-class companies. For more information, please visit www.novacap.ca

