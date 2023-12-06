Horizon Air names Air Force veteran, Earl Scott, as vice president of maintenance and engineering

News provided by

Horizon Air

06 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Horizon Air Board of Directors elected Earl Scott as the vice president of maintenance and engineering for Horizon Air. In this role, Scott will oversee the long-term strategy and financial performance of Horizon's maintenance & engineering workgroup, while leading the team of over 300 industry professionals.

"We're very excited to have Earl join the Horizon leadership team," said Horizon President Jason Berry. "Earl has an incredible reputation and brings a wealth of leadership experience to this role. I know he'll do an amazing job leading the maintenance and engineering team as we look toward Horizon's future."

Prior to joining Horizon, Scott was the senior director of business development, Air Force logistics solutions at Palantir Technologies. In this role, he led a diverse team to create and advance customer relationships and develop in-depth knowledge of their business, culture and requirements.

Scott spent 26 years in the Air Force Maintenance and Logistics community working on military and commercial aircraft. While in the Air Force, he had an assignment at the Pentagon as well as multiple deployments overseas. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked as the director of Air Force services for five years at Boeing where he was responsible for all Boeing Air Force aircraft sales, supply chain and logistics solutions. He moved to Palantir Technologies in April 2022.

"I'm looking forward to working in an industry I love and doing something bigger than myself," Scott said. "Maintenance holds a sacred trust within the flying community. I'm excited to be part of a phenomenal team at Horizon." 

Scott has master's degrees in Aeronautical Science and Strategic Studies, and a bachelor's degree in engineering from the Air Force Academy. He enjoys golfing, cooking, eating good food, music, traveling and spending time with his family. Scott and his wife of 31 years have two sons: one who is a commercial pilot in training and another who is a college freshman studying computer science.

About Horizon Air
Horizon Air is a regional airline and employs nearly 3,500 people. It maintains an operational fleet of 41 Embraer 175 jet aircraft. Horizon serves around 50 cities up and down the West Coast. The regional airline has a general office in Seattle and a primary maintenance base in Portland, Oregon.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

SOURCE Horizon Air

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.