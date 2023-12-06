Horizon Air names Air Force veteran, Earl Scott, as vice president of maintenance and engineering

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Horizon Air Board of Directors elected Earl Scott as the vice president of maintenance and engineering for Horizon Air. In this role, Scott will oversee the long-term strategy and financial performance of Horizon's maintenance & engineering workgroup, while leading the team of over 300 industry professionals.

"We're very excited to have Earl join the Horizon leadership team," said Horizon President Jason Berry. "Earl has an incredible reputation and brings a wealth of leadership experience to this role. I know he'll do an amazing job leading the maintenance and engineering team as we look toward Horizon's future."

Prior to joining Horizon, Scott was the senior director of business development, Air Force logistics solutions at Palantir Technologies. In this role, he led a diverse team to create and advance customer relationships and develop in-depth knowledge of their business, culture and requirements.

Scott spent 26 years in the Air Force Maintenance and Logistics community working on military and commercial aircraft. While in the Air Force, he had an assignment at the Pentagon as well as multiple deployments overseas. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked as the director of Air Force services for five years at Boeing where he was responsible for all Boeing Air Force aircraft sales, supply chain and logistics solutions. He moved to Palantir Technologies in April 2022.

"I'm looking forward to working in an industry I love and doing something bigger than myself," Scott said. "Maintenance holds a sacred trust within the flying community. I'm excited to be part of a phenomenal team at Horizon."

Scott has master's degrees in Aeronautical Science and Strategic Studies, and a bachelor's degree in engineering from the Air Force Academy. He enjoys golfing, cooking, eating good food, music, traveling and spending time with his family. Scott and his wife of 31 years have two sons: one who is a commercial pilot in training and another who is a college freshman studying computer science.

About Horizon Air

Horizon Air is a regional airline and employs nearly 3,500 people. It maintains an operational fleet of 41 Embraer 175 jet aircraft. Horizon serves around 50 cities up and down the West Coast. The regional airline has a general office in Seattle and a primary maintenance base in Portland, Oregon.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

