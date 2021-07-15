Horizon Air pilots pass vote to amend labor contract

SEATTLE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Air pilots, represented by the Airline Professionals Association, Teamsters Local 1224 (IBT), have voted to ratify a new wage agreement. IBT represents Horizon's more than 800 pilots.

"Thank you to the IBT, their team and company representatives who worked diligently to reach a settlement," said Carlos Zendejas, Horizon Air vice president of flight operations. "This agreement recognizes the valuable contributions of the pilot group, while also allowing the company to react and compete in changing market conditions for pilot demand."

The agreement, which passed with 74% of the vote, includes competitive wage increases aimed to attract and retain pilots.

"The Airline Professionals Association Executive Council at Horizon Air is proud to support an agreement that provides a well-deserved mid-contract wage improvement to our more than 800 members," said Hunter Chumbley, chairman, Horizon Air Pilots Executive Council. "The wage increases from this agreement provide recognition to their great work every day."

Airline employees are covered by the Railway Labor Act, so labor agreements do not expire; they become amendable and remain in effect until a new contract is ratified.

Horizon Air is a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group and flies to 63 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

To learn more about career opportunities at Horizon Air, pilots can visit the careers page at http://horizonair.jobs/career-opportunities-pilots/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/QXPilotRecruiting/.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

