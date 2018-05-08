Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey Joins Greater Trenton's Board

TRENTON, N.J., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Trenton, an independent 501c-3 nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting economic revitalization in New Jersey's capital city, today announced that Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey joined Greater Trenton's Board adding to a growing mix of organizations including St. Francis Medical Center, which joined recently, Bristol Myers Squibb, Capital Health, Investors Bank, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, NJM Insurance Group, Princeton Area Community Foundation, Princeton University, PSE&G, TD Bank, Thomas Edison State University, and Wells Fargo Bank. David Perry, Vice President of State Health Benefits Program at Horizon BCBSNJ, will serve as a member of Greater Trenton's Board.

"We're excited to welcome Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey to our growing and prominent mix of board members," said Anthony "Skip" Cimino, Greater Trenton Board Chair. "We look forward to working with David Perry as we continue to engage in important efforts that result in a vibrant downtown Trenton for residents, community institutions, and businesses."

Perry joined Horizon BCBSNJ in July 1987 as a senior financial analyst, and ultimately joined the State Health Benefits Program in January 1995 as the director of Account Management and SHBP Finance. Perry has been instrumental in maintaining the company's strong working relationship with the Division of Pensions and Benefits, the State Health Benefits Commissions and the Plan Design Committees. In 2015 Perry was appointed vice president of Horizon BCBSNJ's State Health Benefits Program (SHBP) business, which is Horizon BCBSNJ's largest account with more than 730,000 members.

"As New Jersey's capital city, Trenton is rich in history and tradition, in fact it was briefly the U.S. capital," said Perry. "The revitalization of Trenton is critical for its residents, tourists and businesses already operating there as well as businesses we're looking to attract. I look forward to working with Greater Trenton to showcase all of the things our capital city has to offer."

Horizon BCBSNJ has a storied history of commitment and philanthropy in and around Trenton. Horizon and its Foundation have long supported programs to improve the health and quality of life for area residents. This includes Asthma Improves with Management Program (AIM), the Kids' Oral Health Program, the NJ Healthy Corner Store Initiative, Trenton Healthy Homes and many more. Horizon also proudly supports the Trenton area business community through a variety of grants and sponsorships.

"Dave Perry is passionate about serving the communities and all of our members throughout the State of New Jersey," said Christopher Lepre, Horizon BCBSNJ Senior Vice President, Market Business Units. "Dave is an experienced insurance professional who will represent the Horizon mission and values. He is goal-driven and known for getting the job done regardless of any obstacles he may face. I am confident the value of having Dave as a Greater Trenton Board member will result in great things happening for the City."

The state's oldest and largest health insurer, Horizon BCBSNJ is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health service corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon BCBSNJ is leading the transformation of health care in New Jersey by working with doctors and hospitals to deliver innovative, patient-centered programs that reward the quality, not quantity, of care patients receive.

About Greater Trenton

Formed in the fall of 2015, Greater Trenton's key objectives include coordinating downtown economic development projects; providing one-stop support and information for investors interested in taking on new projects; reaching out to potential residential, commercial and/or retail investors and tenants; supporting and promoting existing downtown initiatives; engaging downtown stakeholders in a strategic economic development plan; and developing investment marketing strategies.

