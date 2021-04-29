Horizon Bradco Partners with Ancora Corporate Training for Workforce Education Initiative

To accelerate electro-mechanical aptitude, Horizon Bradco selected Ancora to conduct a pre- and post-training skills assessments to gauge outcomes and provide data that validates the return on investment. Ancora's analysis sought to identify both areas of strength as well as opportunities for improvement among its service technicians. Ancora then used this data to create a curriculum tailored specifically to current and future employees who may need training to fortify their skills and bolster foundational knowledge.

"We are so pleased to be working with Ancora Corporate Training," said Mike Jewett, CEO of Horizon Bradco. "Customer service is at the heart of all we do, so our standards for our vendors are extremely high. Ancora has listened to us every step of the way, taking into account our goals for a stronger workforce, and the pilot program they created for us has been a huge success. As Horizon Bradco continues to expand, we see Ancora Corporate Training playing a key role in ensuring our service teams meet our expectations — and those of the customers we serve."

Ancora Corporate Training has been working on new and innovative approaches to workforce retention and growth since its inception. The company has built analytics and technology-oriented expertise in the realm of workforce assessment, remediation, support, and tailored skill development over that time. The partnership with Horizon Bradco is the latest example of the tailor-made approach to training that is the hallmark of Ancora's service offerings.

ABOUT HORIZON BRADCO

Horizon Bradco is the leading service and equipment solutions provider to the retail food industry. With headquarters in Schenectady, NY, Horizon Bradco is the premier partner for delivering an exceptional food shopping experience to major supermarkets, convenience stores and food commissaries throughout the East Coast. Its three divisions, four locations and nearly 300 team members lead the industry in food equipment, refrigeration and HVAC maintenance, repair, sales and installation.

www.horizonbradco.com

ABOUT ANCORA CORPORATE TRAINING

Ancora Corporate Training is a division of Ancora Education, a Texas-based group of private, post-secondary schools in convenient locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Ancora Education specializes in allied health, wellness, nursing, IT, business and management, CDL truck driving, professional trades, security, skilled trades, and art and design. Ancora brands include Ancora Corporate Training, Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC), Platt College, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT), and The Creative Circus.

www.ancoracorporatetraining.com

