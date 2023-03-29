Horizon CME Announces the 2023 Minneapolis Area APP MVP of the Year Award for Outstanding Advanced Practice Provider in Hematology/Oncology

CLACKAMAS, Ore., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon CME is pleased to announce Sarah Jax, MA, APRN, AOCNP, as the recipient of the 2023 Advanced Practice Provider Most Valuable Professional (APP MVP) of the Year for the Minneapolis, MN area, as selected by her colleagues. The announcement was made during the annual 2023 Minneapolis Advanced Practice Providers Oncology Summit (APPOS) held March 24th – 25th at the Hyatt Regency Bloomington.

The APP MVP award is given to an advanced practice provider in hematology / oncology who demonstrates leadership and shows initiative by serving as a role-model and mentor to his or her peers in their community, while promoting positive change in their professional practice environment. APP MVP awardees demonstrate excellence in their day-to-day work while showing compassion, dignity, justice, excellence, and integrity.

Sarah Jax is an Advanced Oncology Certified Nurse Practitioner at Park Nicollet Frauenshuh Cancer Center in St. Louis Park, MN. In her position at Park Nicollet, Sarah brings a passion for improving quality of care, a great work ethic, a superb bed-side manner, and a zest for learning that is unrivaled in the local cancer care community.

In addition to Sarah's nurse practitioner duties, she served as the Cancer Committee's Survivorship program co-chair and also helped to develop the Cannabis in Cancer Research and Education Clinic. As a firm believer in continuing education, Sarah serves as a preceptor/mentor to APPs currently in graduate studies. Sarah Jax is the true embodiment of what it means to be an APP MVP.

About Horizon CME

Founded in 2007, Horizon CME is a continuing medical education company dedicated to providing quality education activities that further the knowledge, skills, and practice of healthcare providers in an effort to improve patient outcomes. Using research-proven adult learning principles, Horizon CME creates educational activities that are innovative, engaging, and relevant to clinical practice.

About APPOS

The APP Oncology Summit (APPOS) is an annual two-day summit held in 23 cities across the U.S. and is designed to provide advanced practice providers (APPs) with the latest evidence-based strategies to optimize care and outcomes for patients with cancer. This conference is planned with and for advanced practice providers and is a collaborative effort of oncology clinicians from multiple organizations.

