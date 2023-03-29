Horizon CME Announces the 2023 Tampa FL Area APP MVP of the Year Award for Outstanding Advanced Practice Provider in Hematology/Oncology

CLACKAMAS, Ore., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon CME is pleased to announce Samantha Inabinett, APRN, MSN, BSN, RN as the recipient of the 2023 Advanced Practice Provider Most Valuable Professional (APP MVP) of the Year for the Tampa, FL area, as selected by her colleagues. The announcement was made during the annual 2023 Tampa Advanced Practice Providers Oncology Summit (APPOS) held March 24th – 25th at the Westin Tampa Waterside Hotel.

The APP MVP award is given to an advanced practice provider in hematology / oncology who demonstrates leadership and shows initiative by serving as a role-model and mentor to his or her peers in their community, while promoting positive change in their professional practice environment. APP MVP awardees demonstrate excellence in their day-to-day work while showing compassion, dignity, justice, excellence, and integrity.

Samantha Inabinett is a Nurse Practitioner, Division of Hematology / Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville serving on the gastrointestinal oncology care team. Her caring and compassionate approach to patient-centered care is unrivaled by her peers. Samantha is well respected by all members of the team due to her ability to treat each individual with fairness and respect, using her extensive knowledge to positively impact the lives of all patients.

In her clinical roles which include chemotherapy education, pre-chemotherapy clearance, symptom assessment and management, teaching of clinical fellows, and more, Samantha can always be counted on to provide leadership and compassion, while successfully managing multiple logistical and patient-care related tasks with ease and competence.

About Horizon CME

Founded in 2007, Horizon CME is a continuing medical education company dedicated to providing quality education activities that further the knowledge, skills, and practice of healthcare providers in an effort to improve patient outcomes. Using research-proven adult learning principles, Horizon CME creates educational activities that are innovative, engaging, and relevant to clinical practice.

About APPOS

The APP Oncology Summit (APPOS) is an annual two-day summit held in 23 cities across the U.S. and is designed to provide advanced practice providers (APPs) with the latest evidence-based strategies to optimize care and outcomes for patients with cancer. This conference is planned with and for advanced practice providers and is a collaborative effort of oncology clinicians from multiple organizations.

