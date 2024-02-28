Horizon CME Brings Best of ASCO® to San Francisco, Dallas, Phoenix and Los Angeles

CLACKAMAS, Ore., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon CME will host Best of ASCO® 2024 programs in San Francisco, Dallas, Phoenix and Los Angeles. These in-person conferences will bring the most recent oncology scientific findings to physicians, pharmacists and allied health providers in these regions.

Best of ASCO® is an officially licensed program of the American Society of Clinical Oncology® (ASCO®), the foremost professional organization representing physicians of all oncology subspecialties. The two-day annual program is designed to provide the latest scientific findings from the ASCO® Annual Meeting, the world's premier oncology event being held this year in Chicago.

Program agendas are organized locally in each region by oncology clinicians and experts. This year, planning committees include clinicians, educators and researchers from world-renowned cancer clinics and research institutions Stanford Cancer Center, the Mayo Clinic, Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center at Keck School of Medicine of USC and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Each program will feature in-depth discussion and analysis of the latest scientific findings in primary disease sites and practice-changing advances in cancer treatment.

The Best of ASCO® San Francisco conference will be held July 13 - 14, 2024, at the Hilton San Francisco Airport Bayfront Hotel in Burlingame, Calif. The Best of ASCO® Dallas will be held July 20 - 21, 2024, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas. The Best of ASCO® Phoenix will be held July 20 - 21, 2024, at the Westin Kierland Hotel in Scottsdale, Ari. The Best of ASCO® Los Angeles will be held Aug. 3 - 4, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Registration fees, agendas and accommodation information for each conference can be viewed at HorizonCME.com.

Exhibits and Sponsors

For information about Best of ASCO® exhibit and sponsorship opportunities, contact Cheryl Morrill at [email protected].

About Horizon CME

Founded in 2007, Horizon CME is a continuing medical education company dedicated to providing quality continuing education activities that further the knowledge, skills, and practice of healthcare providers in an effort to ultimately improve patient outcomes. Using research-proven adult learning principles, Horizon CME creates educational activities that are innovative, engaging, and relevant to clinical practice. For more information about Horizon CME, visit horizoncme.com

