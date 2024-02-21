Horizon Commercial Pools Acquires Valley Aquatic Solutions

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Commercial Pools ("Horizon"), a leading provider of commercial pool supplies, service, water quality management, renovation, and finishing, today announced that it has acquired Valley Aquatic Solutions ("Valley"). The partnership will enable Horizon to deepen its relationship with customers and communities across the Midwest.

Valley represents the continuation of thoughtful expansion by Horizon, having successfully completed five acquisitions in the past decade. A focus has remained on partnering with exceptional people who seek to carry on a tradition of high-quality work and long-term relationships. "Our team is elated to be joining forces with Valley to bring Horizon's brand of commercial pool services to more customers. We're always excited to find like-minded partners in new markets that share Horizon's passion for pools and customer service," said Andy Verchota, CEO of Horizon Commercial Pools.

Valley has operated across Wisconsin since 1996, run by Ken and Karen Walther, offering chemicals, equipment, service, and water quality management. Valley was an excellent fit to join Horizon given the similarities in product offering, customer focus, and culture. "Karen and I wanted to ensure we passed our business onto a company that would support the growth of our team and business for years to come. Horizon delivered that and more," said Ken Walther, former owner of Valley.

Horizon Commercials Pools is a portfolio company of Northrim Horizon L.P. ("Northrim"), a permanent capital investment firm that acquires and operates well-run businesses. Northrim focuses on building long-term value by continuously reinvesting back into its companies and people.

About Horizon Commercial Pools: Horizon Commercial Pools provides the highest-quality solutions to care for every aspect of a commercial pool. Leading with a focus on knowledge and education, Horizon has been bringing customers an exceptional and safe swim experience since 1991. Learn more here.

