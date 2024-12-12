Horizon Copper Grants Restricted Share Rights

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Horizon Copper Corp. (TSXV: HCU) (OTCQX: HNCUF) ("Horizon Copper", "Horizon", or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,240,000 Restricted Share Rights ("RSRs") to certain officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan. The RSRs vest annually in three equal tranches over a three-year period, beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date.

ABOUT HORIZON COPPER

Horizon Copper is a premier copper company holding a portfolio of unparalleled copper assets including a 1.66% net profits interest on the Antamina copper mine, exposure to the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine through a 24% equity ownership in Entrée Resources Ltd., and a 30% interest in the copper-gold Hod Maden project. Horizon plans to actively grow its portfolio of assets with a focus on copper projects.

