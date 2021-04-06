Horizon Education and Illuminate Education Join Forces to Provide Secondary Schools a Benchmark Solution

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate Education, a leading K-12 student performance system, has partnered with Horizon Education , a content and professional learning organization that transforms the way teachers measure and monitor student progress on the SAT/ACT. Horizon provides effective aligned SAT/ACT norm referenced benchmark assessments, data that informs instruction, and the ability for educators to build strong systems of support within their districts around college readiness and state accountability.

"Illuminate Education is a leader in the data and assessment space, and this partnership allows us to provide actionable insights to every stakeholder in the education system. High Schools have been challenged when it comes to obtaining meaningful analytics to help make school improvement instructional decisions." Dustin Bainbridge, CEO of Horizon Education.

In 2021, there are 30 states that require the SAT or ACT as a graduation requirement and part of state accountability measures. Illuminate Education and its partner Horizon will offer the Illuminate College Readiness Package for schools and districts searching for a cost-effective and efficient benchmarking solution that can inform instruction.

"Based on the insights obtained through both the Horizon College Readiness Package and performance on assessments, delivered through Illuminate platforms, teachers will be able to adjust and deliver instruction to meet each of the high school student's learning needs" said Dr. Shawn Mahoney, Chief Product Officer and Chief Learning Officer at Illuminate Education.

About Horizon Education

Horizon Education partners with districts and schools by providing curriculum, assessments, and professional learning to educators, who then empower their students to prepare for postsecondary success. To learn more, visit horizoneducation.com .

About Illuminate Education

Illuminate Education partners with educators to reach new levels of student performance, empowering teachers with data to serve the whole child. Our solution brings together holistic data and collaborative instructional tools, and puts them in the hands of educators. As a result, they can visualize each student's progress, determine the right instructional or intervention strategy, and take the best next action. More than 17 million students and 5,200 districts and schools across all 50 states rely on Illuminate every day to move the student performance needle.

