Horizon Fitness Brings the Streaming Workout Revolution to the Masses

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Fitness, a leading provider of high performance home exercise equipment, continues to redefine the in-home cardio experience with the introduction of the Studio Series indoor cycle and treadmills. The new product lineup makes it virtually effortless for users to stream any live and on-demand fitness class of their choice, at a fraction of the price.

"The IC7.9 Indoor Cycle and our Studio Series treadmills are designed to keep pace with the world-class trainers from Peloton, Studio.live and other streaming fitness apps – without sacrificing budget or product quality," said Mike Olson, executive vice president of sporting goods and e-commerce, Horizon Fitness. "We see a major shift in how people are working out at home, following faster-paced, trainer-led workouts that require more frequent adjustments. That's why our new Studio Series line completely rethinks the way users control the equipment and ensures fast, smooth transitions between intervals."

The flagship products in the series are the IC7.9 Indoor Cycle and 7.8AT Treadmill. Also new this season are the T303 Treadmill and 7.4AT Treadmill.

Studio Series product highlights include:

Horizon IC7.9 Indoor Cycle ($799)

Precision resistance lever easily adjusts from zero to 100 percent, providing riders with fast, easily repeatable changes in intensity



Premium components, including an aluminum flywheel with non-friction, magnetic resistance for a quiet ride, plus dual-sided pedals for clip-in cycling shoes or sneakers



Integrated media holder positions your trainer or other entertainment choices front and center



LCD console displays key training metrics, including true cadence feedback



Fully adjustable seat and handlebar positioning for a perfect fit

Horizon 7.8AT Treadmill ($1,799)

Highly responsive, QuickDial™ controls simplify speed and incline adjustments allowing runners to change settings without breaking stride



RapidSync™ Performance Drive System for 33 percent faster speed and incline changes to maximize interval workouts



Advanced Bluetooth connectivity allows users to stream a variety of media through integrated speakers, while tracking important metrics like heart rate and more



Multiple tablet holders provide options for placing your media without blocking feedback displays

The IC7.9 is currently available for $799 online and at select fitness retailers throughout the U.S., including Dick's Sporting Goods. The 7.8AT launches November 7 at $1,799. For more information on both of these products, please visit www.horizonfitness.com.

About Horizon Fitness

Horizon Fitness is a subsidiary of Johnson Health Tech, a worldwide leader in the exercise equipment industry for more than 40 years. Horizon Fitness designs, manufactures and sells a wide assortment of award-winning fitness equipment for residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, indoor cycles, exercise bikes and rowing machines.

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is among the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including: Matrix, Vision, and Horizon. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and strength training equipment. JHT's global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.

