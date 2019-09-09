Horizon Group Launches Vendees, the Interactive Box Filled with Fun Surprises, D.I.Y Acitivites and More!

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Group USA, the dynamic leader in the creative D.I.Y. marketplace, announces the availability of new and innovative Vendees™, surprise D.I.Y. dispensers. Inspired by social media's unboxing trend, Vendees hone in on children's love of unveiling mystery toys while revealing interactive creative activities and surprises!

Vendees are surprise style dispensers that include six fun surprises, revealed through interactive packaging! Unwrap the Vendees dispenser, then explore the different pull tabs and compartments to unveil fun surprises!

"Our creative teams are always looking for new ways to innovate the D.I.Y. experience. We are excited to launch Vendees, which give children a themed unboxing experience uniquely merged with a creative project," said Evan Buzzerio, CMO and executive partner of Horizon Group USA. "The design of Vendees packaging allows kids to discover trendy surprises as they gear up to expressing their own personal style through an exciting themed activity."

The true surprise is in Vendees' curated contents and unique packaging. As children pull and unravel various compartments, they retrieve the themed surprises inside. Kids create one-of-a-kind experiences by choosing which surprises to reveal first by dispensing three surprise capsules, uncovering a fun surprise accessory, unwrapping a scratch art surprise or unraveling a roll of sticker surprises. Afterward, kids have everything they need for a fun, creative activity!

From magical glittery unicorns to cupcakes and sprinkles, the four main themes in the Vendees line include:

The Vendees Holo Unicorn , winner of the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal, allows kids to customize a unicorn figurine with colorful paints and fun patterns! They can embellish this whimsical sculpture with sparkling glitter and an easy-to-use paintbrush for an eye-catching holographic effect.

, winner of the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal, allows kids to customize a unicorn figurine with colorful paints and fun patterns! They can embellish this whimsical sculpture with sparkling glitter and an easy-to-use paintbrush for an eye-catching holographic effect. Kids can design an exciting dessert-like bath bomb inspired by their favorite treat with Vendees Sweet Treat! They can create eye-catching patterns using sparkling glitter, colorful confetti, sprinkles, and soap frosting that make the Sugar Bomb stand out. They can then pop their Sugar Bomb into a bowl with warm water to watch it fizz and enjoy the surprise left behind once it has fully dissolved.

They can create eye-catching patterns using sparkling glitter, colorful confetti, sprinkles, and soap frosting that make the Sugar Bomb stand out. They can then pop their Sugar Bomb into a bowl with warm water to watch it fizz and enjoy the surprise left behind once it has fully dissolved. With Vendees Go Wild ! , children can create trendy and stylish nail designs, or make nails pop with bright colors including pink, orange, and green or decorate with vibrant stickers and stamps for an unique look!

, children can create trendy and stylish nail designs, or make nails pop with bright colors including pink, orange, and green or decorate with vibrant stickers and stamps for an unique look! Vendees Atomic Rainbow allows kids to pamper themselves by creating their own lip balm line. By mixing in sweet-smelling fragrances, kids can learn how to create signature lip balm scents. And by layering fun, vibrant colors, they can design a rainbow effect.

Vendees are available in various formats and themes across a wide variety of retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Indigo, Kohl's, Learning Express, Nordstrom, Toys 'R' Us Canada and Wal-Mart.

ABOUT HORIZON GROUP

Horizon Group USA is today's dynamic leader in the creative D.I.Y. marketplace. With a wide range of activity kits, fashion-forward impulse products and crafts for all occasions, Horizon fuels creative hands every day with quality, trend-right products. The original roots of the company date back to 1912 as a supplier to the decorative trim markets just outside of New York City. In 2003, Horizon transformed from its beginnings to steadily evolve as the leader across many of the creative craft activity and impulse markets. Today, Horizon custom designs, develops and distributes a wide array of award-winning national brands and programs. Horizon is well-known for its inspiring consumer packaging, quality trending content, retail execution and leadership in the creative activity industry. Horizon's products reach people of all ages in the United States and over 24 countries across the globe. As Horizon's business continues to increase, new innovation and category growth is everywhere! The energy of their teams continues to grow as they successfully provide trend-right brands for a great value. Horizon aims to provide what families need for creative expressions in their everyday lives.

SOURCE Horizon Group USA