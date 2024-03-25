Horizon Group Properties Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Outlets at the Dells

MUSKEGON, Mich., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTC: HGPI.pk), a developer and operator of outlet shopping centers, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an interest in Outlets at the Dells. The center is situated in one of Wisconsin's leading tourist destinations noted for the breath-taking beauty of the Dells of the Wisconsin River. Outlets at the Dells is a favored shopping destination for tourists and residents alike. The 270,ooo square foot center boasts an array of over 60 retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues offering a distinct blend of national and local retailers, including prestigious brands such as Nike, Coach, North Face, Eddie Bauer, Five Below, Ulta, T.J.Maxx and many others.

The center is now owned by three tenants in common, one of which is a subsidiary of Horizon Group Properties. Horizon has been hired by the owners to lease, manage, and market the property.

Gary Skoien, CEO of Horizon Group Properties, conveyed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "We are enthused by this opportunity and are dedicated to leveraging our extensive expertise in outlet and traditional retail operations, leasing, and marketing to further improve upon this outstanding shopping center. The addition of Outlets at the Dells to our portfolio furthers our objective of acquiring outlet centers in flourishing tourist regions."

Earning acclaim as the water park capital of the world and a premier family vacation destination, it is estimated to draw in excess of 4 million visitors annually. The tourism sector in the area sustains more than 12,600 jobs, highlighting the region's economic significance to the state. The acquisition further solidifies our ownership of outlet centers in well-known tourist destinations.

About Horizon Group Properties

Horizon Group Properties Based in Muskegon, MI, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTC:HGPI.PK) is an owner and developer of outlet shopping centers in the U.S., third party property manager, and developer of a master-planned community in suburban Chicago. Additional information can be found at www.horizongroup.com

SOURCE Horizon Group Properties, Inc.