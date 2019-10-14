Horizon Group USA Expands on Creativity You Can Feel!

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Group USA, the dynamic leader in the creative D.I.Y. marketplace, continues to expand its lines of all-in-one kits focusing on tactile play and creativity children can feel. From stretchy and moldable SLIMYGLOOP® SLIMYSAND™ to satisfyingly tactile S.T.E.M. products from their Discovery™ line, Horizon Group USA continues to develop innovative products that inspire hands-on creativity and learning.

"We know that children are always looking for something they can squish, stretch and mix with their hands, and our teams are constantly dreaming up how to expand kids' inventive imaginations," said Evan Buzzerio, CMO and Executive Partner of Horizon Group USA. "Given the global success of our SLIMYGLOOP brand, we are excited to launch SLIMYGLOOP SLIMYSAND. This new compound has a completely unique feel. It encourages extended, independent play and engages a wide audience with interactive tactile play — you won't want to put it down. You will feel the difference!"

SLIMYGLOOP SLIMYSAND is a unique, ready-to-play compound that molds like sand, but stretches and expands like SLIMYGLOOP, providing kids with hours of imaginative fun. Children can use molds, rollers and stamps for more ways to play. The less-mess SLIMYGLOOP SLIMYSAND doesn't crumble like other "play sands" and has a real satisfying stretch. SLIMYGLOOP SLIMYSAND is available immediately in a resealable bucket or three-pound bag for easy cleanup and storage and comes in blue, purple, white and pink.

For even more fun, the SLIMYGLOOP SLIMYSAND activity kits provide an all-in-one sensory experience. The SLIMYGLOOP SLIMYSAND Construct & Crush kit allows kids to build and mold their own construction vehicles and worksite with the five included molds. Marble together the yellow and blue sand to make green — then break it all down with a satisfying crush. The SLIMYGLOOP SLIMYSAND Sweet Treats set includes shimmering glitter SLIMYSAND along with eight super sweet molds that can be combined to build cupcakes, ice cream cones and more!

"It is important to take the compounds that children already know and love, and merge them with S.T.E.M. concepts to provide a truly immersive experience," added Buzzerio. "Our variety of educational entertainment brands are specifically engineered to offer children interesting S.T.E.M. activities that provide hands-on learning."

The Discovery Prehistoric SLIMYGLOOP Dig, named to The Toy Insider's STEM 10 list and winner of a Creative Child Magazine Award, features a dark, jiggly SLIMYGLOOP tarpit that kids can squish and dig through to uncover hidden dinosaur skeletons. They can poke and press the thick jelly layer and watch it wiggle and shake before they excavate hidden bones that will build two dinosaurs. With the Discovery Geology Sand Dig, children can cut through sand representing layers of the Earth with the included dig tool to reveal nine natural earth stones, including pumice, slate, coal, shale, obsidian, gneiss, marble, gypsum and granite. Once that experience is complete, they can play with the moldable sand to make different creations.

All the new introductions from Horizon Group USA are available at a wide variety of retailers this fall, including Amazon, Michael's, CVS, Hobby Lobby, H-E-B, Walmart and other fine retailers.

ABOUT HORIZON GROUP

Horizon Group USA is today's dynamic leader in the creative D.I.Y. marketplace. With a wide range of activity kits, fashion-forward impulse products and crafts for all occasions, Horizon fuels creative hands every day with quality, trend-right products. The original roots of the company date back to 1912 as a supplier to the decorative trim markets just outside of New York City. In 2003, Horizon transformed from its beginnings to steadily evolve as the leader across many of the creative craft activity and impulse markets. Today, Horizon custom designs, develops and distributes a wide array of award-winning national brands and programs. Horizon is well-known for its inspiring consumer packaging, quality trending content, retail execution and leadership in the creative activity industry. Horizon's products reach people of all ages in the United States and over 24 countries across the globe. As Horizon's business continues to increase, new innovation and category growth are everywhere! The energy of their teams continues to grow as they successfully provide on trend brands for a great value. Horizon aims to provide what families need for creative expressions in their everyday lives.

