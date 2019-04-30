Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. Selects BNY Mellon to Provide Custody and Accounting Services

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon today announced that it has been chosen by Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. (Horizon), New Jersey's largest and oldest health insurer, to be its sole provider of global custody services, accounting and reporting, benefit disbursements, performance measurement, and analytics. BNY Mellon's New York and Pittsburgh offices will jointly support Horizon.

Horizon is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health services corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon serves more than 3.8 million members with headquarters in Newark and offices in Wall, Mt. Laurel, and West Trenton. It is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Horizon selected BNY Mellon given its strong focus on client support, ability to handle complex asset classes across a variety of asset pools, and its commitment to technology resources.

Frank Melaccio, Horizon's Vice President & Treasurer, said, "Besides being a proven leader in global asset servicing, BNY Mellon was selected due to its focus on client service and its continued investment in asset servicing technology."

"We are thrilled to have been selected by Horizon," said Emily Portney, BNY Mellon's Head of Asset Servicing for the Americas. "Their selection validates our continued commitment to innovative technology, investment in our client relationships, and our global custody offering."

About Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc.

Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey's oldest and largest health insurer, is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health services corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. The company is leading the transformation of health care in New Jersey by working with doctors and hospitals to deliver innovative, patient-centered programs that are improving quality, cost, and the member experience. Horizon serves more than 3.8 million members with headquarters in Newark and offices in Wall, Mt. Laurel, and West Trenton. Learn more at www.HorizonBlue.com.

BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2019, BNY Mellon had $34.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

