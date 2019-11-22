Horizon Healthcare Services Inc. selects MOBE to provide one-to-one health guidance to help improve outcomes, reduce costs

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBE is pleased to announce a relationship with Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey's largest health insurer, to reduce claims costs and overall health care expenses by improving health outcomes. MOBE's unique business model allows for the reduction of cost to the health care system by guaranteeing positive financial outcomes for its health insurers and employer customers. MOBE became available to eligible Horizon members effective Nov. 1.

MOBE works with health plans and large employers to identify individuals who are frequent users of the health care system. This population represents between 15 to 20 percent of the health care spend within an overall insured population. They typically have unresolved health issues that cause frequent and ongoing events, but rarely hit the threshold that trigger traditional care management.

"Navigating the health care system and being healthy in general can be complicated and disconnected," said MOBE co-founder Eric Hamborg. "Even with more access to information, specialized medicine, and technology, we're not always healthier. Horizon recognizes all of these factors and sees the value MOBE has brought to other plans, and how we can support their members on a path to success while guaranteeing material savings over the next three years."

MOBE offers a highly personalized, relational approach to supporting individuals with diet, sleep, movement, medication, and happiness to improve overall health. MOBE Guides are experienced health professionals who come to understand participants' unique challenges and goals in order to advance their pursuit of better health and to promote a clear understanding of how various decisions affect well-being. MOBE Pharmacists can help individuals gain insights into their medications: how they interact with each other, how they affect one's body or diet, etc., and help participants prepare to talk with their doctor to ensure they are getting the best results from their prescriptions without unwanted complications. Ultimately, MOBE's goal is to empower participants by providing the skills and knowledge they need to effectively manage all facets of their health long-term.

"MOBE will help us empower our members to achieve their best health with tools and strategies that focus on areas too often neglected, but essential for overall well-being," said Robert J. Franzoi, Vice President for Healthcare Management at Horizon. "MOBE's personalized, relationship-based support brings all aspects of health into alignment to give our members a better overall experience and produce better health outcomes."

"MOBE isn't a replacement for members' health care experiences, but rather an added value that can help people navigate their choices more effectively," Hamborg says. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with Horizon to improve the lives of thousands of Horizon members."

To learn more about MOBE services, visit MOBEforlife.com.

About MOBE

MOBE was founded in 2015 to address a gap in the healthcare system for people who may not be receiving the assistance they need to address their unique and persistent health challenges. MOBE partners with insurance companies and large employers to provide guided health solutions to their customers and employees. Through one-to-one guidance on lifestyle, medication and healthcare choices, MOBE helps people live happy, healthy lives.

About Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc.

Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., New Jersey's oldest and largest health insurer, is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health services corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. serves 3.6 million members with headquarters in Newark and offices in Wall, Mt. Laurel, and Hopewell. Learn more at www.HorizonBlue.com.

SOURCE MOBE

Related Links

http://www.mobeforlife.com

