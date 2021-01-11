HORIZON Lab Systems Receives Elite Cyber Verify AAA Risk Assurance Rating

Less than 1% of the global MSP community has achieved a AAA Cyber Verify rating, placing HORIZON in a very elite group Tweet this

"Today, more than ever, the consumer needs assurance when it comes to matters of cyber security and IT risk. We are honored to award HORIZON Lab Systems with the "AAA" rated Cyber Verify seal and congratulate them on their exemplary display of dedication towards providing one of the highest levels of assurance possible to the consumer." said Celia Weaver, President of MSPAlliance. "Today, less than 1% of the global MSP community has achieved a AAA Cyber Verify rating, placing HORIZON Lab Systems in a very elite group of managed service and cloud providers world-wide."

Cyber Verify Rating System

The Cyber Verify evaluates many different aspects of a company's service delivery, paying particular attention to security. Cyber Verify evaluates internal service delivery security practices, business continuity of the provider, cyber insurance usage, and many other characteristics which are important in the evaluation process of customers seeking out professional and secure providers.

Cyber Verify applies the following rating system:

AAA - evaluates the provider's cyber security practices on a 3-12 month period of review

AA - evaluates the provider's cyber security practices on a particular day

A - evaluates the provider's cyber security practices based on a thorough and in-depth self-attestation examination.

Cyber Verify must be renewed annually. The Cyber Verify is a first in the industry and specifically designed for outsourced service providers and the customers they service.

"HORIZON is extremely proud of its product and its security record. We undergo these compliance measures to make sure that we are doing all we can to stay secure, focused and ahead of the game. Cloud solutions for LIMS is a fast-growing area for the market and our business." says Ben Moore, VP, Cloud Solutions and Infrastructure of HORIZON Lab Systems. For more information, visit https://www.horizonlims.com.

About MSPAlliance

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs. Today, MSPAlliance has a robust and global reach of cloud computing and managed service provider members across the globe and works in a collaborative effort to assist its members, along with foreign and domestic governments, on creating standards, setting policies and establishing best practices. For more information, visit http://www.mspalliance.com/

About HORIZON

Government and private labs rely on HORIZON LIMS to collect, process and test samples that impact millions of people – ensuring water and crop safety, disease readiness and management of other mission-critical health issues. With more than three decades of experience in the field, HORIZON's technological advancements include its best-in-class Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) helping to provide accurate results and insightful reporting in an efficient, effective and easy-to-use platform/interface. HORIZON is owned by Dohmen, and is one way Dohmen is fulfilling its preventive health mission, by keeping water, food and the environment safe. Visit www.horizonlims.com to learn more.



