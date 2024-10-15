Horizon Media Announces Key Leadership Promotions

Gene Turner Named President Global Chief Client Officer; David Campanelli Named President, Global Investment

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Media, the largest media agency in the U.S. and the largest independent globally, today announced the elevation of two senior executives to drive rapid integration of the agency's core offerings and accelerated business outcomes for its clients. These leadership appointments reflect Horizon's deep focus on delivering sophisticated data-driven, client-centric solutions that fuel continued success across an ever-evolving media landscape.

Dave Campanelli, Left. Gene Turner, Right.

"As the industry continues to evolve, speed, agility, integration, and precision are more important than ever," said Bill Koenigsberg, founder and CEO of Horizon Media. "By aligning our resources and leveraging the power of our blu. platform, we're poised to drive innovation at scale and deliver even greater impact for our clients. I'm also excited to elevate leaders who have played key roles in advancing our client-first approach, fostering team collaboration, and driving growth. At Horizon, entrepreneurialism is in our DNA, and we put that spirit into action every day."

Leadership Elevations

Gene Turner has been appointed President Global Chief Client Officer, following an exceptional tenure as President of Horizon Next. Turner built Horizon Next from the ground up, driving client growth by integrating data, product development, and analytics to create cutting-edge strategies. In his expanded role, Turner will oversee client strategy across the agency, ensuring seamless execution of data-driven solutions that deliver measurable outcomes for clients in key markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Canada.

"Our focus has always been on putting clients first and delivering innovative solutions that drive growth," said Turner. "In this new role, I look forward to further integrating advanced technology, analytics, and product insights to deliver transformative results for our clients."

David Campanelli has been promoted to President, Global Investment. He will lead Horizon's global investment strategy, with responsibility for expanding Horizon's performance media capabilities—including social, search, and programmatic—as well as overseeing video, digital, out-of-home, audio, and other investment channels. Campanelli's focus will be on maximizing client outcomes through Horizon's data-powered investment strategies.

"With the media landscape in constant flux, our ability to anticipate trends and implement innovative, data-driven strategies is key to our clients' success," said Campanelli. "I'm eager to continue evolving our investment strategies globally to ensure our clients benefit from our scale and expertise."

Strategic Integration

Additionally, Katie Comerford, formerly Executive Vice President of Strategy and Technology at Horizon Next, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, a new position created to lead strategic and operational excellence across the organization. Horizon Media also recently welcomed Domenic Venuto as Chief of Data and Product, a role responsible for product innovation and enterprise-wide data integration. Both Comerford and Venuto will play key roles in advancing Horizon's leadership in data-driven client outcomes and will report to Turner.

Highlighting Horizon's commitment to integrating data, product, and analytics into every facet of client strategy, each of these expanded roles position the agency to deliver even greater value to clients, driving innovation and growth at scale.

"Katie, Domenic, Gene, and Dave truly exemplify what it means to be client champions," said Koenigsberg. "Their leadership will ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation, consistently delivering results that meet our clients' evolving needs. I couldn't be prouder of the team and look forward to the continued impact they'll make in the years ahead."

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency and the largest independent globally, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400+ people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its mission to lead with humanity to build trusted relationships and deliver unmatched insights, innovation, and outcomes to its clients, partners, and communities. Awarded as one of the most innovative companies in the industry and with market-leading workplace satisfaction levels, the company is frequently recognized for its client excellence and has earned numerous "Best Workplace" awards reflecting its commitment to the diversity, equity, inclusion, and well-being of everyone in the organization.

SOURCE Horizon Media