Horizon Media Expands Creative Footprint with Launch of One Horizon, a Full-Service Advertising Agency

New agency amplifies Horizon Media's commitment to transformative, integrated marketing solutions that deliver impactful consumer engagement

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency and the largest independent agency globally, today unveiled One Horizon, an innovative, full-service, general-market advertising agency. This new agency underscores Horizon Media's evolving vision and commitment to offering sophisticated, integrated solutions that harness the power of technology, data, and creativity to forge more meaningful consumer-brand connections. Building on a robust year-over-year growth of 35% across content services within Horizon enterprise, One Horizon positions the agency as a critical player in reshaping how marketing, media, and creative services converge to meet the complex demands of modern brands.

"The launch of One Horizon reflects our commitment to delivering business outcomes that are not only intelligent and data-driven but also profoundly creative," said Bill Koenigsberg, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media. "By expanding our content capabilities into a full-service solution, we're delivering smarter, more dynamic strategies. This empowers us to drive hyper growth combining the power of technology and content."

Horizon Media's strategic content evolution began with the creation of 305 Worldwide, the agency's multicultural-focused entity, which has earned acclaim as Best Small Agency of the Year for two consecutive years. Roberto Alcazar, who serves as EVP and managing partner of 305 and One Horizon, will oversee both agencies to ensure a unified approach across diverse client needs. The teams will collaborate with Horizon's established media and marketing divisions to offer comprehensive services across its client portfolio including GoGo squeeZ and Nuts.com. Additionally, Horizon Media's diverse specialized divisions—HS&E (sports and experiences), First Tube (moments marketing), Blue Hour Studios (influencer marketing), Night Market (commerce agency) and Green Thread (B2B)—deepen the agency's capabilities in offering truly integrated, multidisciplinary solutions.

"The combination of having media and creative in one house not only drives solid, new and differentiated ideas that will break through in the market, but also their business understanding, eagerness to understand our challenges, and quick strategic responses to those challenges," said Mark Anthony Edmonson, Chief Marketing Officer of Materne North America, which markets GoGo squeeZ.

One Horizon's vision for a connected future is driven by an unwavering commitment to innovation — taking the best of creative, media, and data to inform the future of advertising. By delivering agile and high-performance solutions, the agency is helping brands navigate an increasingly competitive and complex marketplace. One Horizon's approach ensures that brands stay front and center, wherever and whenever decisions are made, driving sustained growth and deeper connections with audiences.

"One Horizon's evolution reflects the continued demand for more dynamic, data-driven content strategies in today's fast-paced marketing landscape. As we engage with consumers on behalf of our clients, we are expanding our content capabilities to offer a more comprehensive, full-service solution that includes strategic creative, cutting-edge media solutions, and advanced data insights," said Alcazar. "Our partnership with GoGo squeeZ exemplifies how we're enriching our offering, blending creativity and media expertise to deliver highly relevant brand experiences."

About One Horizon

One Horizon is a full-service advertising agency and a cornerstone of Horizon Media's innovative creative and content offerings. The agency's philosophy, centered on the "power of one," integrates the best of creative strategy, data-driven insights, and market intelligence to drive measurable, lasting results for brands. One Horizon's offerings include strategic planning, brand identity, communications planning, creative development, production, performance marketing, influencer marketing, account strategy, and analytics. Additional specialty services include Multicultural via 305 Worldwide, founded in 2019 by Horizon Media and the cultural icon and global superstar, Pitbull (Armando Christian Pérez) and designed to reinvent multicultural storytelling. For more information, visit weareonehorizon.com

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency and the largest independent globally, is dedicated to driving business outcomes through intelligent, data-driven strategies for some of the world's most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, Horizon Media manages over $8.5 billion in media investments. Horizon's guiding philosophy—business is personal—shapes its approach to fostering authentic connections with both brands and employees. The company has been recognized as one of the top workplaces in the industry, with numerous accolades for diversity, equity, inclusion, and employee well-being.

