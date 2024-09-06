Horizon Media Launches New Series of Cultural Deep Dives Exploring Major Trends Shaping the World

The first in the series, titled "Sport-Curious," finds that the sports world has a problem: younger people are not tuning in to sports the same way as older people did and do. Addressing the shifting engagement patterns in the sports world, the report finds that while traditional sports viewership among younger generations is declining, this does not mean they are not interested in sports at all. The Sport-Curious trend highlights how lifestyle content is both piquing the curiosity of young adults who may previously have felt excluded from sports and transforming sports engagement.

"Our research shows that younger audiences are redefining what it means to be a sports fan," said Maxine Gurevich, SVP of Horizon's WHY Group. "They're engaging through lifestyle content on social media and streaming platforms, rather than traditional broadcasts. This shift presents a unique opportunity for brands to connect with these Sport-Curious individuals in innovative ways. We've begun to see sparks of this throughout the 2024 Summer Olympics, where more consumers have engaged with the Paris Games on social media and via influencers than ever before — and our research suggests this will continue at increasing levels."

"We've seen the impact of social media on both engagement and discovery with HS&E's Pickleball Slam franchise. Since its launch, it has generated over a billion engagements, including a recent YouTube post that surpassed a million views. These aren't the traditional sports fans of previous generations; they are younger sport-curious consumers with diverse interests, who prioritize engaging content and authentic experiences over just wins and losses," said Kerry Bradley, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Horizon Sports & Experiences.

Key cultural shifts in sports engagement identified in the Sport-Curious trend deep-dive include:

Social Media Influence: Social is rewriting the playbook on sports engagement, and the changing media landscape and viewing behaviors are impacting how current - and potential - sports fans will engage. 86% of Gen Z and 79% of Millennials interact with sports-related content on social media.

49% of Gen Z and 35% of Millennials have discovered a new sport through social media. Transition to Streaming: Live sports are moving from linear to streaming in hopes of capturing younger audiences. Partnerships between major sports leagues and streaming services are being formed to drive subscriptions and attract younger viewers (i.e., Paramount+ and UEFA, Prime Video + NFL, X (Twitter) + WWE, Apple TV + Major League Soccer [MLS], Prime Video + WNBA, and Peacock + Summer Olympics). Impact of Sports Betting : Sports betting is deepening engagement and attracting new audiences to sports. With a projected 2024 revenue of over $14 billion , the 12% of the population that currently places sports bets is expected to increase year-over-year. With legalized betting in 34 states plus DC, 46% of US sports fans aged 18-48 report that betting has deepened their fandom.

in 34 states plus DC, 46% of US sports fans aged 18-48 report that has deepened their fandom. 52% of Gen Z and 43% of Millennials say sports betting has led them to watch new sports/teams.

The new report also explores different dimensions of sports culture and delves into five key areas that can attract new audiences: Fashion, Tech, Equality/Identity, Entertainment, and Comedy.

Fashion in Sports: Athletes are influencing fashion trends both on and off the field. 1 in 2 US adults are very interested in sports content that taps into their passion for fashion. Tech Innovations: Advancements in technology are enhancing the sports experience. 1 in 2 US adults say advanced tech in sports venues would encourage them to attend more live events. Equality and Identity: Cultural conversations around gender equality and pay parity are drawing new fans to women's sports in record numbers. 40% of Gen Z and Millennials find women's sports more exciting to watch than men's (vs. <25% of Gen X and Boomers). Entertainment as a Gateway: Entertainment content is crucial for driving interest in sports, especially among broadcast-averse Gen Z. 6 in 10 Gen Z'ers are very interested in content creators talking about sports on live streams (Twitch & YouTube streamers).

70% of Gen Z discovered or deepened an interest in sports through social media fan communities. The Role of Comedy: Comedy is a universal language that brings people together and reminds us of our shared humanity - especially when the attention is on something unexpected and incongruous. 57% of Gen Z say they are more interested in the cultural moments of sports events than the outcomes.

"The Sport-Curious trend is about broadening the appeal of sports beyond traditional fans," noted Gurevich. "Brands that leverage these cultural shifts and engage in authentic ways will not only reach new audiences but also build deeper connections."

For more findings and information about the Sport-Curious report, visit horizoncatalyst.com/top-trends-deep-dive-sport-curious or contact Maxine Gurevich at [email protected].

Methodology

Horizon Media's WHY Group surveyed 1,122 US adults including 254 Gen Zers between June 14-18, 2024, using Horizon's proprietary Finger on the Pulse to ask about their experiences, behaviors, and opinions. Additionally, they applied semiotics analysis and social listening to decode and identify the most relevant themes, signals, and subcultures that exist within the Sport-Curious trend.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency and the largest independent globally, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400+ people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees, resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

SOURCE Horizon Media