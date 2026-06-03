Horizon Media Study Identifies The "Trust Tax": How AI Shopping Can Quietly Erode Brand Loyalty

More than Half of Consumers Distrust AI Shopping Agents — Putting More than a Quarter of Brand Loyalty at Risk

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI has made shopping faster. It hasn't made it more trusted. New research from Horizon Media finds that while consumers have broadly adopted AI for product research and price comparison, they remain deeply skeptical of AI making purchases on their behalf — and that skepticism can cost brands. More than half of consumers (68%) already believe an AI shopping agent may not be acting in their best interests. When those consumers have a negative experience with an automated purchase, which happens 40% of the time, their brand loyalty is directly at risk. Researchers at Horizon call this compounding effect the "Trust Tax": a quantifiable threat to the long-term loyalty of more than 27% of a brand's customer base.

"The premise that brands might trade short-term conversion gains for long-term loyalty isn't just a theory; it's a number," said Laura Sammartino, SVP Future of Consumer & Culture, Horizon Media. "Twenty-seven percent of your customers are already at risk. That's not a rounding error."

Based on a survey of 1,000 AI-active consumers, the report identifies a new behavioral and emotional landscape emerging as shopping shifts from human-led decisions to AI-assisted – and increasingly AI-executed – transactions. Agentic commerce isn't just a technology shift—it's a psychological one, and while the industry has focused heavily on what AI can do, there is a broader implication to how consumers feel.

"Our research provides a clear financial warning for brands rushing into autonomous commerce. The premise that brands might trade short-term gains for long-term loyalty is not just a theory; it's a quantifiable risk," said Laura Sammartino, SVP Future of Consumer & Culture, Horizon Media. "A staggering 68% of consumers already believe an AI shopping agent may not be loyal to them. This 'trust gap' represents a massive segment of any brand's customer base that is already at risk. When these consumers have a negative or anxious experience with an automated purchase, which our research shows happens 40% of the time, their loyalty is directly threatened.

By applying this 'anxiety rate' to the 'at-risk' customer base, we can estimate that brands risk the long-term loyalty of more than 27% of their customers. This 'Trust Tax' is the direct financial consequence of prioritizing automation over authentic consumer trust."

Key Findings

The Control Paradox : Consumers want help – but not a handoff. While 70% of consumers are comfortable using AI for deal-hunting, only 33% are comfortable allowing AI to complete a purchase on their behalf.

: Consumers want help – but not a handoff. While 70% of consumers are comfortable using AI for deal-hunting, only 33% are comfortable allowing AI to complete a purchase on their behalf. The Automation Hangover : Efficiency comes with an emotional cost. Even when AI delivers a successful purchase, 40% of consumers say they expect to feel anxious or frustrated, and 23% anticipate feeling disconnected from the experience.

: Efficiency comes with an emotional cost. Even when AI delivers a successful purchase, 40% of consumers say they expect to feel anxious or frustrated, and 23% anticipate feeling disconnected from the experience. The Trust Gap: AI loyalty is under scrutiny. A significant 76% of consumers believe AI shopping agents should work for them—but only 27% believe they actually do.

A Shift from Browsing to Optimization

The report finds that AI is quickly becoming the front door to commerce.

82% of consumers have used AI for product research or comparison

64% have used AI for price tracking

62% have used AI for research

90% report satisfaction with AI-assisted shopping experiences

"AI is turning shoppers into optimizers," said Laura Sammartino, SVP Future of Consumer & Culture, Horizon Media. "The implication is profound: brands are no longer just competing for attention. They're competing to be selected by an algorithm."

What This Means for Brands

The report argues that success in the agentic era will not be defined by conversion alone, but by a brand's ability to preserve trust, control, and emotional connection.

Horizon outlines a strategic framework for brands navigating this shift:

Optimizer: Win in AI-driven environments where price, performance, and efficiency dominate

Curator: Guide decision-making with tools that simplify choice and build confidence

Guarantor: Reduce risk and anxiety through transparency, safeguards, and post-purchase reassurance

The New Mandate: Build Trust, Not Just Technology

The brands that win won't just be the ones that show up in AI recommendations. They'll be the ones that prove – consistently and visibly – that they are working in the consumer's best interest.

Methodology

"Agentic Commerce: Building Trust in the New Era of AI Shopping" was developed by Horizon Futures in partnership with Horizon Commerce, Blue Hour Studios, and Horizon SEO. The findings are based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers conducted in March 2026, supplemented by behavioral data and cultural analysis.

About Horizon Media Holdings

Horizon Media Holdings is the privately-held parent company of Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency and the largest independent globally, with additional portfolio companies including – Horizon Next (full-service marketing); Horizon Commerce (commerce and digital experiences); Horizon Business (consulting, media and creative); One Horizon (full-service advertising); HS&E (sports and experiential); and Blue Hour Studios (influencer agency). Horizon Media Holdings has a 50/50 partnership with Havas Media Network in the performance-driven agency network, Horizon Global. Horizon Holdings drives enterprise-level innovation, fosters collaboration across its portfolio, and explores new growth opportunities and technology solutions to help its clients navigate the shifting marketing challenges of today and tomorrow.

SOURCE Horizon Media