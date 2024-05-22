Horizon Media Takes an Industry Lead in Fusing Sustainability into Brand Values

- Hosts 2nd Annual Sustainable Media Summit in NYC, May 23 -

- Announces Media Agency Partnership with Earth Public Information Collaborative (EPIC) to Develop Global Strategy to Increase Awareness of Climate Change Issues -

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Media , the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2023 , is broadening its efforts to help marketers and brands drive attention to pressing climate change issues by mobilizing the industry to build scalable approaches around sustainability practice. On May 23, the agency will host its second annual Sustainable Media Summit (formerly the Green Media Summit) in its New York offices – convening experts in sustainability, climate change, media, marketing, policy and more with sustainability-focused brand leaders. Participants include a cross-section of representatives from NGOs, government, brands, publishers, tech leaders, and more who will discuss and explore a new blueprint for how media can responsibly work together to build sustainability into brand values.

Additionally, Horizon has joined the Earth Public Information Collaborative (EPIC) as a media agency partner. Convened by the Global Commons Alliance (GCA) in partnership with New Zero World, EPIC is a first of its kind global public service media ecosystem designed to support scaled, direct public engagement around the climate crisis. Drawing broad support from a wide range of sectors, EPIC is developing a new approach which brings together science and creativity to reimagine and rework climate communications, public service campaigns, accurate science and reporting. and accessible resources to drive greater public awareness of climate change issues. EPIC's mission over the next five years is to spur climate action on a global, regional and local level, with a focus on reaching communities which have so far been marginalized in the discussion around climate, but which feel the effects of climate change with greater severity.

"While global issues can often feel 'too big' to impact, we know that the power of collaboration and partnership can advance meaningful solutions that none of us could ever create in a silo," said Latraviette Smith-Wilson, Chief Marketing & Equity Officer, Horizon Media. "Big issues require bold thinking and transformative action, and we look forward to working with EPIC and its partners to reimagine large-scale approaches, messaging and impact to inspire positive change on a global, regional and local level."

"Horizon's extensive reach and unmatched creativity makes it the perfect partner in realizing our collective vision of creating a future where media, marketing, and sustainability are synonymous," said Natalia Vega-Berry, Founder, New Zero World and Earth Public Information Collaborative (EPIC). "Together, our multi-stakeholder collaborative includes the world's best communicators, marketers, and creatives delivering vital information in an engaging format, attuned to specific audiences in key regions across the globe, and partnering with media, technology, industry, grassroots movements, research, and scientific organizations."

