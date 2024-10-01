Horizon Media Taps Tech Titan Domenic Venuto as EVP, Chief of Product & Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Media, the largest media agency in the U.S. and the largest independent globally, today announced the appointment of Domenic Venuto as Executive Vice President, Chief of Product & Data, effective immediately. In this newly created enterprise role, Venuto will drive Horizon's product innovation and data integration across the company, reporting to Gene Turner, President, Horizon Next. Venuto's appointment underscores Horizon's commitment to being at the forefront of data-driven marketing solutions and delivering innovative strategies that give its clients a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Domenic Venuto

Venuto brings a cross-disciplinary background in product development, data analytics, and client services to Horizon, as well as an extensive overview of the market — with executive roles across agency, digital publishing, advertising technology, and data-driven businesses. Venuto joins Horizon from Progress Partners, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and supported early stage investing and M&A transactions in advertising, marketing, and media B2B technology companies. In this role, he frequently evaluated the advertising innovation and advancements in AI, data and B2B marketing solutions that impact the future of the business. His career also includes leadership positions at Amobee (COO), The Weather Channel (General Manager), Publicis Groupe (Global President - Data, Technology & Partnerships), and Razorfish (Managing Director), where he consistently delivered transformation and become renown for his ability to operationalize complex concepts and build strategies for disruptive global markets.

"As we continue to innovate and build transformative solutions for our clients, Domenic is the ideal leader to help us accelerate our vision," said Turner. "His deep expertise in product development and data integration will be pivotal as blu., our proprietary connected marketing platform, expands into an even more intuitive AI-powered asset for our clients. Domenic's ability to harness technology and simplify complex strategies brings significant value to our clients and teams, and we look forward to what we will accomplish together."

As part of his innovation and integration remit, Venuto will focus on setting the technology and product vision for Horizon, overseeing development and monetization strategies, and ensuring that blu. drives increased measurable business outcomes for clients.

"I'm thrilled to join Horizon Media at such an exciting time, where data and product innovation are driving market-shifting opportunities," said Venuto. "Partnering with Gene and the incredibly talented people at Horizon brings a tremendous opportunity to join a team that is redefining the future of agencies. I look forward to leveraging my extensive background in product and data within Horizon's entrepreneurial environment to develop cutting-edge technology solutions that unlock new value for our clients, as well as set the industry standard for what is now and next."

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency and the largest independent globally, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400+ people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its mission to lead with humanity to build trusted relationships and deliver unmatched insights, innovation, and outcomes to its clients, partners, and communities. Awarded as one of the most innovative companies in the industry and with market-leading workplace satisfaction levels, the company is frequently recognized for its client excellence and has earned numerous "Best Workplace" awards reflecting its commitment to the diversity, equity, inclusion, and well-being of everyone in the organization.

SOURCE Horizon Media