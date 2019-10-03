HORIZON Moves to State-of-the-Art Office in Research Triangle Park Area

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HORIZON, a lab information management software and services company, with 30+ years of industry leadership, has relocated to a state-of-the-art facility in the Research Triangle Park area of Raleigh, North Carolina.

HORIZON's new location: 8601 Six Forks Road, Suite 160, Raleigh, NC 27615

"HORIZON has grown year-over-year (YOY) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%, because we've been able to introduce true technical innovations from the vantage point of the user's experience. We've been adding new workforce in support of that growth, and will continue to do so," said Company President Eric Dingfelder. "The Forum at Six Forks is a Class A office space providing high-tech capabilities and shared meeting rooms -- including an executive training room accommodating up to 100. It's also a perfect location--close to the airport--allowing easy access to our client base, and to the hiring pool of technological experts specializing in the development of our software and services."

Vice President of Business Development, Chris Couch responded from HORIZON's 2019 Tech Forum currently underway in Portland, Oregon, "We've experienced tremendous growth in our community of users and our office greatly increases the collaboration space for our development team, further ensuring high-engagement with our users."

Couch said the latest version of HORIZON's leading laboratory information management system (LIMS) is currently being introduced and demoed at this year's annual tech forum, held from Sept. 30 – Oct. 3, 2019. "Version 12.9 features a fully re-architected LabOnline, offering a high-performance dashboard and business intelligence (BI), a fresh look and feel, and multiple new features," said Couch. "Now a laboratory's customers can submit collection supply requests, run ad-hoc queries downloadable to Excel, and submit both clinical and non-clinical orders. Our latest version also tracks non-conformance records and ties them back to HORIZON entities for full traceability, and features a fully-integrated reporting solution using Telerik (Progress Software)," concludes Couch.

About HORIZON

Government and private labs rely on HORIZON LIMS to collect, process and test samples that impact millions of people – ensuring water and crop safety, disease readiness and management of other mission-critical health issues. With more than three decades of experience in the field, HORIZON's technological advancements include its best-in-class Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) helping to provide accurate results and insightful reporting in an efficient, effective and easy-to-use platform/interface. Visit www.horizonlims.com to learn more.

