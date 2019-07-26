Horizon North Logistics Inc. 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Horizon North Logistics Inc. ("Horizon North" or the "Corporation") (TSX: HNL.TO) announced today it intends to release its second quarter results after market close on August 1, 2019 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) on August 2, 2019.

The conference call dial in number is 1-888-231-8191

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Horizon North's website at www.horizonnorth.ca by selecting "Investors", then "Webcast".

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call until August 9, 2019 by dialing 403-451-9481 or 1-855-859-2056 – Passcode: 4061246

About Horizon North

Horizon North is a publicly listed corporation (TSX: HNL.TO) providing a full range of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. Our Modular Solutions business integrates modern design concepts and technology with state of the art, off-site manufacturing processes; producing high quality building solutions for commercial and residential offerings including offices, hotels, and retail buildings, as well as distinctive single detached dwellings and multi-family residential structures. Our Industrial Services business supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, maintenance and utilities. As a result of our diverse product and service offerings, Horizon North is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of our customers in numerous sectors, anywhere in Canada.

