Horizon North Logistics Inc. Announces Final Annual General Meeting Board of Director Election Results

CALGARY, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Horizon North Logistics Inc. ("Horizon North" or the "Corporation") (TSX: HNL.TO) announced today the final director election results from its 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2019. A ballot was conducted with respect to the election of the directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxies received and ballots cast, the following directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Corporation:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Richard T. Ballantyne 90,614,485 99.89 99,734 0.11 Bradley P. D. Fedora 90,614,785 99.89 99,434 0.11 Mary Garden 86,295,200 95.13 4,419,019 4.87 Rod W. Graham 90,612,054 99.89 102,165 0.11 Kevin D. Nabholz 90,611,785 99.89 102,434 0.11 Russell A. Newmark 89,641,592 98.82 1,072,627 1.18 Ann I. Rooney 90,603,062 99.88 111,157 0.12 Dale E. Tremblay 90,538,617 99.81 175,602 0.19

About Horizon North

Horizon North is a publicly listed corporation (TSX: HNL.TO) providing a full range of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. Our Industrial Services business supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, maintenance and utilities. Our Modular Solutions business integrates modern design concepts and technology with state of the art, off-site manufacturing processes; producing high quality building solutions for commercial and residential offerings including offices, hotels, and retail buildings, as well as distinctive single detached dwellings and multi-family residential structures. As a result of our diverse product and service offerings, Horizon North is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of our customers in numerous sectors, anywhere in Canada.

Corporate Information

Additional information related to Horizon North, including the Corporation's annual information form, press releases, financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

SOURCE Horizon North Logistics Inc.

Related Links

www.horizonnorth.ca

