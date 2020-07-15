Horizon North Logistics Inc. Announces Post-Consolidation Trading and 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Horizon North Logistics Inc. ("Horizon North" or the "Corporation") (TSX: HNL.TO) As previously announced, Horizon North effected a consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding common shares on July 10, 2020 on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-consolidation common shares. The post-consolidation common shares will commence trading on a post-consolidation basis at the open of the Toronto Stock Exchange on July 16, 2020 and continue to trade under the symbol, "HNL.TO."

Horizon North also announces that it intends to release its 2020 second quarter results on August 11, 2020 after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 10:00 Eastern time on August 12, 2020.

The conference call dial in number is 1-888-231-8191

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Horizon's website at www.horizonnorth.ca by selecting the webcast link on the home page.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until August 26, 2020 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 416-849-0833, passcode 8497374.

About Horizon North

Horizon North is a publicly listed corporation (TSX: HNL.TO) operating a pan-Canadian support services platform across eleven provinces and territories and diversified end markets.

Our Modular Solutions business integrates modern design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce high-quality building solutions for commercial, residential and industrial clients. Our Facilities Management business delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence and security, retail, healthcare, education and government. Our Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services business provides a full range of workforce accommodations solutions, forestry services and access solutions to clients in the energy, mining, forestry and construction sectors among others.

Horizon North has an outstanding record of creating and managing places that play a vital role in the national economy and our local communities. What sets us apart is our expertise in bringing together the right people with the right skills to transform service delivery and improve customers' experiences.

Corporate Information

Additional information related to Horizon North, including the Corporation's annual information form, press releases, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

You can also visit our website at www.horizonnorth.ca.

