Horizon North Logistics Inc. Announces the Resignation of Rod Graham as co-Chief Executive Officer and President Modular Solutions

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSX: HNL) (the "Corporation" or "Horizon North") announced today that Rod Graham has provided notice of his resignation as co-Chief Executive Officer and President Modular Solutions of Horizon North. Mr. Graham will continue to work with the Corporation for a period of up to 90 days to ensure the smooth transition of his responsibilities. Mr. Graham will remain a director of Horizon North until the next annual meeting as part of the mutually agreed transition plan.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Horizon North wishes to thank Mr. Graham for his significant contributions as an officer and director over many years and in building a successful and growing modular solutions business. Mr. Bill McFarland, Chairman of the Board, said "Mr. Graham was a key contributor in the completion of the Horizon North and Dexterra transaction and in the initial post transaction integration efforts. Mr. Graham is confident that he is leaving Horizon North with a strong foundation and great future prospects. The Board and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited remains fully committed to all three lines of business at Horizon North. All parties agree that one leader and one voice is in the best interests of the corporation at this time as we create a world class platform and organization."

John MacCuish will assume the Chief Executive Officer role with continued leadership as President of the facilities management business. Mark Becker becomes Chief Operating Officer and will be involved in the Modular Solutions transition and continue to lead as President of the Workforce, Accommodation, Forestry and Energy Services business.

Corporate Information

Additional information related to Horizon North, including the Corporation's annual information form, press releases, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Horizon North

Horizon North is a publicly listed corporation (TSX: HNL.TO) operating a pan-Canadian support services platform across eleven provinces and territories and diversified end markets.

Our Modular Solutions business integrates modern design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce high-quality building solutions for commercial, residential and industrial clients. Our Facilities Management business delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence and security, retail, healthcare, education and government. Our Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services business provides a full range of workforce accommodations solutions, forestry services and access solutions to clients in the energy, mining, forestry and construction sectors among others.

Horizon North has an outstanding record of creating and managing places that play a vital role in the national economy and our local communities. What sets us apart is our expertise in bringing together the right people with the right skills to transform service delivery and improve customers' experiences.

SOURCE Horizon North Logistics Inc.

Related Links

www.horizonnorth.ca

