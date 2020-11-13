Horizon North Logistics Inc. Changes Name to Dexterra Group Inc. and Announces Voting Results from Special Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Horizon North Logistics Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: HNL.TO) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved the Corporation's name change to Dexterra Group Inc. (the "Name Change"), which was presented for approval at the Corporation's special meeting of shareholders held virtually on November 13, 2020 (the "Meeting").

A total of 48,922,943 common shares representing 75.42% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares were voted by ballot and by proxy in connection with the Meeting.

At the Meeting, the special resolution authorizing the filing of articles of amendment in respect of the Name Change was approved with an approximate 99.86% of votes cast in favour. The Name Change resolution was the sole item of business placed before shareholders at the Meeting.

Following shareholder approval, the Corporation filed articles of amendment implementing the Name Change. The common shares of the Corporation are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the new ticker symbol "DXT", within two to four business days.

Detailed information regarding the Name Change is contained in the Corporation's management information circular dated September 29, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website.

A new website for the Corporation will be launched on Monday, November 16, 2020, with visitors to www.horizonnorth.ca after such date being automatically re-directed to www.dexterra.com.

About Dexterra Group Inc. ("Dexterra")

Dexterra is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Following the Name Change, its common shares will trade under the symbol (TSX:DXT).

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

Corporate Information

Additional information related to Dexterra, including the Corporation's annual information form, press releases, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to Dexterra that are based on the expectations and assumptions of its management which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the timing of the Corporation's common shares trading on the TSX under its new trading symbol and the satisfaction of any conditions relating thereto, in addition to the anticipated timing of launching the Corporation's new website.

Dexterra believes the expectations and assumptions in respect of the anticipated timing noted above are reasonable at this time but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Horizon North Logistics Inc.

