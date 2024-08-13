Horizon Organic and Wallaby Achieve B Corp™ Certification

B Corp™ Certification reinforces ongoing commitment to meeting high standards of social and environmental impact, transparency and accountability

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Organic , a pioneer in organic dairy and the largest USDA-certified organic milk brand in the world, and Wallaby , a leading brand of creamy Australian-style yogurts and organic Greek yogurts, today announced they have achieved B Corp Certification. To become a Certified B Corporation ™ a business must meet high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency in a number of areas, from employee benefits to supply chain practices, input materials and charitable giving.

Horizon Organic and Wallaby have achieved B Corp Certification, reinforcing an ongoing commitment to meeting high standards of social and environmental impact, transparency and accountability. Both Horizon Organic and Wallaby operate under the belief that doing business and doing good should not only coexist, but can and should be mutually beneficial. Becoming B Corp Certified builds on this core value and reinforces a commitment to inspiring better living through innovative dairy brands.

"Attaining B Corp Certification underscores our longstanding dedication to doing business responsibly and always with sustainability as our north star," said Tyler Holm, CEO of Horizon Organic and Wallaby. "Now is the time to continue operating with people and the planet in mind and to lean into a culture of continuous improvement aimed at doing business that's better for our employees, the environment and the communities where we live, work and operate."

Horizon Organic and Wallaby together achieved 95.5 out of 200 possible points in the B Impact Assessment™, a digital tool assessing impact performance for the environment, communities, customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders. The B Impact assessment is a foundational component of the B Corp Certification process as a company must receive a minimum verified score of 80 out of 200 points to achieve B Corp Certification. Historically, the median score for businesses that complete the B Impact Assessment is 51.6, with approximately 40 percent of companies who submit an application actually going on to achieve B Corp Certification. Horizon Organic and Wallaby's high score reflects current impact commitments and programs that increase employee engagement, reduce waste, combat the threat of climate change, enhance biodiversity, and create shared value within the supply chain. B Lab ™, a nonprofit network committed to transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet, oversees the B Corp Certification process.

"As B Corp movement partners, Horizon Organic and Wallaby will remain committed to redefining success in business to ensure the consideration of the wellbeing of all stakeholders," said João Campos, B Lab growth manager, large and multinational company. "We look forward to Horizon Organic and Wallaby sustaining meaningful and active participation in the B Corp community, working together as a force for good."

Horizon Organic and Wallaby were previously B Corp Certified under Danone North America's B Corp Certification. Following the acquisition of Horizon Organic and Wallaby by Platinum Equity in April 2024, it was important to pursue independent B Corp Certification to demonstrate an ongoing commitment to redefining success in business as a force for good. As a result, all Horizon Organic and Wallaby products will continue to carry the B Corp seal.

More about B Corp Certification can be found on the B Corp website , and more about Horizon Organic and Wallaby B Corp Certification can be found on the brands' B Corp profile .

About Horizon Organic

Two generations of families—and counting—have grown up on Horizon Organic® milk. From the start, as the leading organic milk producer in the U.S., Horizon has been committed to delivering innovative, nourishing dairy that growing families can rely on. As a certified B Corp, Horizon works with more than 500 farmers across the U.S. to bring high-quality, certified organic milk to consumers. For more information on Horizon's full portfolio of organic dairy products, visit Horizon.com.

About Wallaby

Wallaby is a premium yogurt brand that has been producing great tasting organic yogurt for over 20 years. Wallaby was born out of a trip to Australia by its founders, where they chanced across a deliciously distinctive yogurt. Convinced that Americans would love Australian-style yogurt as much as they did, they set off on a mission with one simple goal: to produce the best tasting yogurt in America. That's why Wallaby yogurt is always slow-crafted with organic milk and premium organic ingredients to create something deliciously different. To learn more about Wallaby Organic, please visit http://www.WallabyYogurt.com .

About B Lab

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes more than 700,000 workers in over 7,800 B Corps across 92 countries and 161 industries, and more than 200,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.

About B Lab U.S. & Canada

B Lab U.S. & Canada is a partner in the B Global Network, a unified group of global, regional, and national organizations that power a business movement as a force for good. A historic global culture shift is underway to harness the power of business to help address society's greatest challenges. Our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism. B Lab certifies companies - known as B Corps - who are leading the way. Our vision is an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet.

For more information, visit usca.bcorporation.net, www.bcorporation.net , www.bimpactassessment.net, www.b-analytics.net and www.benefitcorp.net.

About B Corp Certification

B Corp Certification assesses the overall social and environmental impact of a company. To achieve B Corp Certification, a company must meet a score of at least 80 points in the B Impact Assessment, an evaluation of a company's positive impact, and pass a risk review, an evaluation of a company's negative impact. It must change its corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders, and exhibit transparency by allowing information about their B Corp Certification performance to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab's website. B Corps recertify every three years and, once certified, are expected to increase their score over time as they progress towards becoming more equitable, inclusive, and regenerative businesses.

