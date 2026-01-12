HORIZON ORGANIC LAUNCHES REAL DAIRY CREAMERS MADE WITH ONLY FOUR ORGANIC INGREDIENTS

The new Horizon Organic Real Dairy Coffee Creamers are available in three delectable flavors that can transform a cup of coffee into a moment of comfort and care

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Organic , the largest organic dairy brand in the U.S.1, today announced the launch of Horizon Organic Real Dairy Creamers . This new innovation meets the evolving needs of consumers who are craving flavorful, simply crafted coffee creamers. Made only with organic milk, organic cream, organic cane sugar and organic natural flavors, the coffee creamers are available in three elevated flavors: Homestyle Vanilla, Chantilly Sweet Cream and Golden Caramel.

Of all refrigerated dairy, coffee creamers are the fastest growing category with a CAGR of +8.8% over the past 4 years2. With most coffee cups now prepared at home, jumping from 63% in 2024 to 71% in 2025, according to the U.S. National Coffee Association, consumers are looking for convenient, coffeehouse-style experiences they can make themselves. While consumers have had no shortage of flavor options, there have been far fewer creamers that are simply crafted. Horizon Organic Real Dairy Creamers are now the only nationally available branded creamers on the market that deliver bold flavors, are made with real, organic dairy, contain only four ingredients and are USDA certified organic. The creamers reflect Horizon Organic's innovative approach to organic dairy, marrying exceptional flavor with USDA certified organic ingredients.

"Horizon Organic believes that small choices can make a big difference for people and the planet, and it's this belief that precipitated the launch of Horizon Organic Real Dairy Creamers," said Andrew Springate, Horizon Organic chief marketing officer. "Consumers can now elevate their daily coffee experiences with the rich, comforting flavors of these new creamers, and all while feeling good about the ingredients they're putting in their cup."

To support the launch, Horizon Organic partnered with Duncan Channon on a new ad campaign , "Kind of Amazing." The work celebrates the notion that a creamer made with just four organic ingredients can have a powerful effect on your everyday coffee ritual, sparking moments of imagination and joy. The brand will also be deploying engaging creamers-related content on its social channels, including a giveaway later this month with prizes from Counter Culture Coffee and Loftie .

Horizon Organic Real Dairy Creamers can be purchased at major retailers across the country. Check the Horizon Organic Store Locator to find retailers from coast to coast.

About Horizon Organic

Two generations of families—and counting—have grown up on Horizon Organic® milk. From the start, as the leading organic milk producer in the U.S., Horizon has been committed to delivering innovative, nourishing dairy that growing families can rely on. As a certified B Corp, Horizon works with more than 500 farmer partners across the U.S. to bring high-quality, certified organic milk to consumers. For more information on Horizon's full portfolio of organic dairy products, visit Horizon.com .

1 Source: Circana Dairy15 Organic View, 52 Weeks Ending Jan 25, 2025

2 Source: IRI Retail Sales Data, 2024

