HORIZON PETROLEUM APPOINTS TREVOR WILLIAMS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (the "Company" or "Horizon") (TSXV: HPL) (FRA: HPM) (Tradegate: HPM) is pleased to report the appointment of Mr. Trevor Williams, to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Trevor Williams is a seasoned executive with over two decades of experience as a manager, entrepreneur, and senior executive, focused on safety, growth, and profitability. His extensive career spans various industries, including agriculture, forestry, oil & gas, and wastewater management, giving him a robust, practical approach to leadership.

Over the past twenty years, Trevor has been instrumental in building WTS, a wastewater management company that focuses on wastewater disposal solutions for remote worksites. During the company's development, Trevor gained valuable experience in product development, sales and marketing, operational efficiencies, finance, organizational health, and corporate governance. Under his leadership, WTS partnered with a private equity firm and achieved a remarkable 400% revenue growth by diversifying product offerings and pursuing acquisitions. The company eventually merged with Centurion Group UK to become a global provider of rental and service solutions for the oil and gas industry and other industries.

Trevor is a firm advocate for strong corporate governance and accountability to shareholders.

Dr. David Winter CEO of Horizon commented "We are very pleased to have a businessman of Trevor's calibre and experience to work with us to execute our European gas acquisition strategy and our exciting Poland natural gas development. Our goal is to increase cleaner domestic energy production in Poland and Europe and to help improve energy independence and security. With his business and financing experience, his appointment will provide Horizon with important entrepreneurial business and energy services experience that will complement the current board and management team".

Mr. Trevor Williams added "Horizon has tremendous potential, and I am very excited to assist management in building a sustainable natural gas production business in Europe. The development of Horizon's assets will help Poland achieve energy independence and security".

About Horizon Petroleum Ltd.

Calgary-based Horizon is focused on the appraisal and development of natural gas reserves and clean energy sources to increase energy independence and security in Europe. The Management and Board of Horizon consist of oil & gas, business and finance professionals with significant international experience.

