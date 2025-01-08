HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. CONTRACTS PLUTUS INVEST AND CONSULTING GmbH TO PROVIDE INVESTOR RELATIONS SERVICES IN EUROPE

News provided by

Horizon Petroleum Ltd.

Jan 08, 2025, 09:00 ET

CALGARY, AB , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: HPL) ("Horizon" or the "Company") is ‎pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the Company has entered into a consulting agreement with Plutus Invest and Consulting GmbH ("Plutus"), pursuant to which Plutus will provide the Company with marketing and communications services for a six-month term. The services provided by Plutus will be in consulting services with the Company's management relating to advertising, marketing, PR strategies and building investor awareness of the Company through Plutus's network in the European markets. The Company has agreed to pay Plutus a consulting fee of €103,000 payable upon the commencement of services. The consulting agreement with Plutus was negotiated through arm's length negotiations.  The agreement with Plutus is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

David Winter, CEO of the Company commented: "Horizon's European gas strategy and its gas development assets in Poland are attracting increasing numbers of investors in Europe. We look forward to working with Plutus to market Horizon to a wider network of investors in Europe as we develop our natural gas assets to help meet the energy needs in Europe."

ABOUT HORIZON

Calgary-based Horizon is focused on the appraisal and development of conventional oil & natural ‎gas resources onshore Europe. The Management and Board of Horizon consist of oil & natural gas ‎professionals with significant international experience.‎

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Horizon Petroleum Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

HORIZON PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES REINSTATEMENT AS A TIER 2 ISSUER ONTO THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

HORIZON PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES REINSTATEMENT AS A TIER 2 ISSUER ONTO THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: HPL). Horizon Petroleum Ltd. ("Horizon" or the "Company") is ‎pleased to...
HORIZON PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FINAL SIGNATURE OF THE BIELSKO-BIALA AND CIESZYN CONCESSIONS IN SOUTHWEST POLAND

HORIZON PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FINAL SIGNATURE OF THE BIELSKO-BIALA AND CIESZYN CONCESSIONS IN SOUTHWEST POLAND

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: HPL). Horizon Petroleum Ltd. ("Horizon" or the "Company") is ‎pleased to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Gas

Gas

Licensing

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics